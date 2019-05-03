VENUS — A man wanted for murdering his estranged wife in Broward County on Wednesday killed himself Friday morning, May 3, after a standoff in Highlands County.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at 3:52 p.m. May 1 regarding a death on San Simeon Circle in Weston. Responding deputies discovered the body of Carolyn Espinosa, 34, inside the residence.
Homicide detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of Angel Garcia Sanchez, 39, the victim’s husband. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, the couple had separated and the victim had recently begun the process of filing for a divorce.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives, responded to 558 Sheppard Road in Venus around 10 p.m. Thursday. They were able to determine that Sanchez was inside the home, but he refused to answer repeated calls from deputies.
After more than two hours of trying to communicate with Sanchez, the SWAT team used its armored vehicle to approach the house and deploy gas rounds into the structure at 12:51 a.m. Friday. When that was met with no response from Sanchez, a robot was deployed into the home at 2:59 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, the robot discovered Sanchez dead in the master bedroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
When deputies entered the home, they discovered that Sanchez had fired several shots toward the armored vehicle through a window and a door. Deputies did not hear the shots due to being inside the vehicle, and no deputies were injured.
Venus is an unincorporated community approximately 12 miles south of Lake Placid.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. David Pearlman at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org or BSO Homicide Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4162. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
