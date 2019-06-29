SEBRING — A pile of burning yard waste got away from its owner Friday afternoon and burned three acres in Silver Fox subdivision, including a 20-foot-square storage shed.
The owner at 9120 Bridle Path told fire officials he went inside “for a few minutes” and when he came back outside, the fire had gotten away, burning through the dry grass to the shed and to the nearby forest line.
Highlands County Fire Rescue crews got the call at 12:32 p.m. and had the blaze contained inside an hour and a half, said Battalion Chief 1 Billy Kingston. The resident was cited by the Florida Forest Service for not obeying the setbacks and other regulations for open burning.
In addition to being too big and too close to other structures, the burn had lumber in it in addition to just yard waste, Kingston said.
Fortunately, Kingston said, the burn stayed inside the owner’s property and didn’t harm anyone else’s property, any pets or anyone.
Eight people, including an Emergency Medical Services crew, responded to the blaze from Highlands County Fire Rescue stations, Kingston said, in Engine 19-1 and Brush Truck 19-1 from DeSoto City Station 19, Brush Truck 30-1 from Leisure Lakes Station 30, and both Tanker 10-1 and Medical Unit 10-1 from West Sebring Station 10.
Florida Forestry had a bulldozer/tractor plow en route, Kingston said, but didn’t have to deploy it.
Crews cleared the scene at 2:08 p.m., he said.
Kingston said during the Silver Fox fire, units from Lorida Station 24, Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 and Battalion Chief 2 responded to a different brush fire off of Rucks Dairy Road.
The Florida Forest Service allows residents to burn yard waste without a burn authorization from the agency as long as there are no local, city or county ordinances in place that ban burning, and as long as the burn meets specific requirements.
To burn yard waste you must, at a minimum, locate the fire 25 feet away from your house, 150 feet from any other occupied building, 50 feet from a paved public road and 25 feet away from forests/brush.
People should keep their yard waste fires no more than eight feet in diameter and create a fire break — a bare dirt area around the burn area, said Forest Area Supervisor Joe deBree with the Florida Forest Service.
Also, they should keep the fire small and add to it as it burns down, rather than burning everything at once in one large pile, deBree said.
This is because piles greater than eight feet in diameter need: 1) authorization from the Florida Forest Service, 2) suppression equipment on scene, and 3) compliance with stricter setback requirements.
“Before you ignite your fire, get a hose ready and keep a shovel and metal rake on hand,” deBree said. “A shovel allows you to smother sparks and fire with dirt in an emergency while the rake allows you to quickly move logs or branches that roll off the fire.”
Burn only yard waste from your own property, such as leaves, small branches, grass, and other yard clippings.
It is illegal to burn household garbage such as plastics, paper products, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, used oil, paint or aerosol containers, and any treated wood.
It is also illegal to burn construction garbage such as asbestos-containing materials, roofing materials, and asphalt.
Fires need constant attention so plan to burn on a day when you can be there the whole time, deBree said. Don’t leave, even for a minute without getting someone to watch it for you.
When you’re finished burning, douse the fire with water and spread out the coals. Keep dousing and spreading coals until the entire area feels cold to the touch.
Remember, if your yard waste fire escapes your control, you may be held liable for costs of suppression and damages that occur.
For more details, call the Florida Forest Service, Okeechobee District at 863-467-3221.
