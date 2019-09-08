AVON PARK — Most people are aware of the generation known as the Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) and even the dreaded Millennials (born 1981-1996). Let’s not forget The Silent Generation (born 1928-1945) and Generation X (born 1965-1980). But what about today’s youth, the youth who have grown up with the internet at their fingertips and who will go on to shape the future of our world as we know it?
Generation Z, also known as Post-Millennials, iGeneration and Digital Natives, is a demographic group born between 1997 and the present who have grown up with the internet and are comfortable with technology and social media. The Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary defines Generation Z as a “generation of people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s.” The Pew Research Center defines Post-Millennials, or Generation Z, as people from 1997 onward.
These different groupings are a way to analyze the way each generation experiences the world around them — economically, politically, socially and technologically.
Living as Generation Z
Millennials are old enough to have experienced 9/11 and to be able to understand it and be affected by it. Generation Z, at best, would have been an infant or toddler when 9/11 occurred. The two generations have similarities that often result in the two getting confused with each other.
When it comes to technology, Generation Z would have been 10 years old or younger when the first iPhone released, whereas Millennials may still remember dial-up and land lines. Millennials were young adults or in high school during the onset of the internet and the digital age. Generation Z has grown up with technology and the internet as a dominant way of life.
“In my childhood, I had no electronics,” Gabriel Cordero said. “Me, my brother and my cousin, we played outside.”
At 19 years old and a graduate of Avon Park High School last May, Cordero sits firmly within Generation Z, but is anything but typical. Instead of a childhood dominated by the internet and devices, he spent much of his time outdoors or playing with friends.
That all changed when he got his first smartphone at 16. “I would be up in my room watching my phone because it was more accessible,” Cordero said.
Now he finds himself on his phone less, putting more of his time and effort into his job and his girlfriend. “If I ever want to spend quality time with my girl, I don’t want to do it on the phone,” Cordero said. “Let’s hang out, go to the movies, walk in the park. Enjoy.”
Generation Z care about making a difference in the world but are also worried about ensuring that their life outside of work is secure. As a generation who grew up with technology and the internet, they can be more worried about the security of their data and identity than previous generations.
Generation Z can also be competitive. According to a Forbes article from 2017, “Gen Z, on the other hand, is said to be defined by its competitiveness. They want to work on their own and be judged on their own merits rather than those of their team.”
Millennials may be big on collaboration and teamwork; Generation Z will work hard, but expect to be rewarded for it.
Growing up in a connected world has prepared some of Generation Z to handle multiple tasks at once and to focus on a wide range of stimuli at once. According to Forbes, “They’re used to spending five seconds checking for updates before returning to the task at hand.”
Communication
Unlike Millennials before them, Generation Z prefers to communicate face to face rather than via text or instant message. Many have become adept at communicating through apps and social media. Cordero, however, sees the other side of it. “If you can’t have that good quality person on person, the phone isn’t gonna substitute that.”
Cordero said that in real life, you need to be able to talk to people face to face. Not every meeting or task will be over the internet or through social media. seeing the other person’s face and hearing their voice is key. “If you want to do business, you gotta talk to someone; there is no texting. You gotta get up there and show some communication skills,” he said.
He sees communicating through texting or some other online platform all day as not true communication. According to Cordero, parents who give their kids a device at an early age, to keep them busy or entertained, are contributing to spoiled kids with no real social skills. “That’s what helps bring these spoiled kids who get bullied a lot because they don’t know morals or manners. It’s a whole messed up cycle,” Cordero said.
Looking ahead
Already planning for his future even before graduation, Cordero went straight into the workforce to a job with Dunkin’ Donuts. But that is only one step in his future plans. The next step for him will be joining the U.S. Army this November.
He even has a backup plan.
Should something happen to deter his plans for the Army, he will look at attending South Florida State College to study computer science.
