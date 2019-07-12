SEBRING — Avon Park’s public budget workshop and town hall meeting Tuesday night brought out approximately 85-90 people. Lake Placid’s on Wednesday night had approximately 30 people, mostly county employees.
What they heard was that Highlands County’s 2019-20 fiscal year budget got a boost from a 4.56% increase in property values, but with so many departments and constitutional officers asking for or needing budget increases, keeping the property tax rate the same — or lowering it — might not be possible this year.
Through PowerPoint slides, County Commissioner Don Elwell and County Administrator Randy Vosburg, respectively explained the budget on the two nights, respectively, at South Florida State College and the new Lake Placid Government Center on U.S. 27.
The overall recommended county budget — with constitutional officers, state mandates and financial assistance to outside agencies and organizations — comes in at $155.3 million for 2019-20.
It’s $11.6 million more than the current year.
That includes a $73.3 million General Fund — up $5 million from last year.
Of that, what the Highlands County Board of County Commission can directly affect through cuts and adjustments, after subtracting mandated programs and outside agency assistance, is $20.5 million.
The County Commission can recommend constitutional officers take cuts to get the budget in balance. The cuts are needed.
Revenue/Expense
Highlands County saw an increase in property values of 4.56% over this past year. There’s also an estimated State Revenue Sharing increase of 6.5%, grant funding increasing by 15.09% and other revenue increasing by 3.55%. However, the half-cent sales tax will see an estimated decrease of 8.72%.
In total, that will bring in $70 million of revenue.
County Commission departments, also called “board departments,” have a 6.79% increase in expenses. Constitutional officers as a whole have had a 7.96% increase. Those two together come to $73.3 million.
County commissioners want to hold all departments and agencies to a 3.5% budget increase, or less, to provide enough surplus from the property taxes to build up the fund balance — the county’s operating reserve. Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz has recommended putting $3.5 million in that reserve along with the 3.5% budget bump for everyone.
Even so, he said, the county would not be able to do either of those things and keep the same tax rate, Nitz said. It would have to go up from 8.55 to 8.675.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, present at both the Tuesday and Wednesday meetings, has said she will not vote for the budget if the property tax rate does not reduce.
She recently served on the Lake Placid Town Council. Current council members and town officials in attendance on Wednesday were Ray Royce, Greg Sapp, Charles Wilson III, Mayor John Holbrook and Town Administrator Phil Williams.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler was also at the Wednesday night meeting, along with Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, who was at all three nightly meetings this week.
Constitutional hikes
The Supervisor of Elections Office budget is up 45.26% from $1 million to $1.2 million to cover the costs of printing ballots in both English and Spanish as well as updating outdated security technology in an election year.
The Tax Collector does not, by state law, have to submit a budget this early in summer. It has an estimated increase of 4% to $1.85 million.
The Property Appraiser’s Office must update all aerial photography for the files and interactive website. That and other expense increases will bump that budget up $307,000 to $3.3 million.
The Clerk of Courts Office provides all the technical support for computers and servers for all county departments and agencies, except the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Increased costs for equipment, software, maintenance and personnel will bump up that budget 7.24% to $3.9 million.
The Sheriff’s Office budget is projected to jump $2 million — 7.24% — to approximately $29.8 million.
