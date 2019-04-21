SEBRING — Bunnies, candy, eggs and new clothes make people think of Easter.
That’s a coincidence, it turns out. Many popular culture traditions surrounding Easter were adopted during medieval times by the Roman Catholic Church in an effort to attract pagans to convert to Christianity.
For the most part, it worked, and those old traditions have taken on new meaning in both the religious and modern context. Originally, however, four of the most common secular symbols of Easter had no connection to a Christian holiday.
It’s an accidental connection, it seems, given that Jesus of Nazareth was crucified on the weekend of the Jewish holiday of Passover.
TimeandDate.com states that Passover starts on the 15th day of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar and lasts for seven or eight days, usually during April. It celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery and their exodus from Egypt, almost 3,000 years ago
Christian celebration of Jesus’ resurrection followed that timeline, which coincided with many cultures’ celebration of the Vernal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.
Therefore, many Easter traditions came from early spring fertility celebrations.
Who is the Easter Bunny?
“Peter Cottontail” was “hopping down the bunny trail” well before Gene Autry recorded a song about him in 1951. Some accounts trace “Peter” to Beatrix Potter’s 1901 work “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” an anthropomorphic trickster.
Later, any anthropomorphic rabbit was called “Peter Cottontail.” He later became the Easter Bunny in the “Peter Cottontail” song written by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins in 1949, recorded by Melvin Shiner and later sung by Autry.
However, the mythical Easter Bunny came here with Germans, History.com states.
Rabbits, known as prolific procreators, had been a symbol of fertility and new life since ancient times.
German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania had a myth of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” (Ah-ster-hah-zeh), History.com states. Their children would make nests for this creature to lay its brightly-colored eggs.
As the tradition spread over the U.S., gifts would include chocolate and candy, and the nests became decorated baskets.
What are Easter eggs?
The egg is another ancient symbol of new life, also from ancient times. AllAboutJesusChrist.org reports a fable from the Babylonians of an egg that fell into the Euphrates River from heaven and from which Queen Astarte was “hatched.”
Christians took the ancient fertility egg and made it a symbol of Jesus’ resurrection. Decorating eggs for Easter dates back to the 13th century, History.com states. One explanation holds that since eggs were forbidden during Lent, people would paint and eat eggs to celebrate the end of the penance and fasting.
Why hunt/roll eggs?
The egg hunt ties back to the Easter Bunny, who hid the eggs for children to find, just as people looked for wild eggs for food in the spring. Good Housekeeping reports that the the church adopted the egg to symbolize death and resurrection, and colored them to signify certain spiritual meanings: Yellow for resurrection, blue for love or red for the blood of Christ.
Church leaders would paint various scenes from the Bible on eggs and hide them. A child who found the egg would come back and tell the story painted on that egg, Good Housekeeping states.
The first official egg roll — the game not the food — took place in 1878 on the White house lawn when Rutherford B. Hayes was president, History.com states. Some have suggested rolling eggs symbolizes rolling the stone from Jesus’ tomb.
And all the candy?
Easter is the second biggest candy-centered holiday in the U.S. after Halloween, History.com states. Chocolate eggs date back to early 19th century Europe. Jelly beans, also egg-shaped, became a part of Easter in the 1930s, although jelly beans date back to a Biblical-era treat called Turkish delight.
Another top-selling candy is the Peep, which started selling in the 1950s. Made by machine now, the marshmallow chicks were once handmade.
Parade in new clothes!
The idea of an Easter procession have been a part of Christianity since its earliest days, History.com states, perhaps to memorialize/commemorate Jesus’ trek to his crucifixion.
However, the more modern parade tradition dates to the mid-1800s when the wealthy of New York City, after attending Easter services at Fifth Avenue churches, would stroll outside afterward, showing off new spring outfits and hats. History.com states average citizens would show up on fifth Avenue to “check out the action.”
The tradition reached a peak a century later with “Easter Parade,” a popular 1948 film starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland and featuring music by Irving Berlin.
History.com reports that the tradition lives on in Manhattan, shutting down Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 57th Street to motor traffic for the event.
Today, individuals and families still show off new or special dress clothes for Easter church services, but where they once paraded, now they can post — on social media.
Happy Spring Equinox to all!
