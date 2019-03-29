LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff Deputy Maverick sniffed out a burglar on Wednesday afternoon. Maverick is a K-9 and best friend to most men, unless you are a criminal.
William Wesley Roberts, 46, of Lake Placid, was arrested by deputies and faces charges of property damage under $200 and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed.
Just after 2 p.m., the victim saw a man run out of his residence in the Placid Lakes subdivision. He told deputies the suspect was white and was wearing a blue shirt and a hat and had run off to the woods nearby.
The deputy met with the victim, who told the deputy he did not give anyone else permission to be in the home. The deputy noted the broken window in the arrest report, which was valued at about $100. He also noted what appeared to be urine on the garage floor.
The arrest report states that while one deputy was talking to the victim, K-9 Maverick arrived, picked up the scent and gave chase. Deputies said in a press release that Maverick found the suspect within six minutes in the woods by Thurman Avenue and Chicago Way.
Reports state Roberts was found wearing a blue shirt and black hat. The suspect had dried blood on his clothing and a bleeding cut on his hand. Roberts declined medical attention at the scene. He said he was in the woods at the time of the burglary and he was not in the house. Roberts refused to give a sworn statement to deputies.
Roberts is in the Highlands County Jail on a bond of $27,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.