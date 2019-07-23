The Caladium Festival has featured bus tours for more than 20 years, and they are a popular highlight among attendees. The tours, which are run by local growers, give visitors a chance to see the caladium fields and ask the growers questions.
During the tours, the growers also talk about the town of Lake Placid, including its famous murals, its trees, landscaping, buildings, history, Happiness Tower, and how the town is situated on the Lake Wales Ridge. In addition to seeing the caladium fields, visitors are also taken to a local neighborhood to see caladium plantings in a residential setting.
The 46 murals in downtown Lake Placid capture the town’s charm in a vibrant way. The murals depict scenes such as a cracker trail cattle drive, a bank robbery, a swift-moving airboat ride and the likeness of Dr. Melvil Dewey — the inventor of the Dewey Decimal System. These wall-length tributes showcase important people, industries and events in Lake Placid’s history.
One interesting nugget: each mural either has a hidden or missing element.
You can view renderings of all of the murals as well as a 10-minute video about the mural project at the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce office at 18 N. Oak Ave.
At the chamber office, you can purchase a book for $3 that gives information about each mural, including who the artist is, where it is located, what part of Lake Placid’s history it depicts, and what items are hidden or missing — although it doesn’t give away the answers. The book also points out the town’s close to 20 decorated trash containers, approximately 30 clown cut-outs and almost 50 painted birds that you can discover as you walk around downtown.
That tall tower you see off in the distance as you come toward Lake Placid is Happiness Tower.
Originally known as Placid Tower, at the time of its completion in 1960-61, it was said to be the tallest concrete block tower in the world, standing at 270 feet. On a clear day, visitors could see up to 40 miles away from the observation deck and were provided a million-acre view of surrounding groves and lakes.
According to some sources, postcards encouraged visitors to call home from the highest pay phone in Florida at the top of the tower.
The tower closed and reopened several times over the years. Today, the tower is no longer open to the public.
If you are looking forward to seeing the caladium fields and local caladium plantings, the bus tours won’t disappoint. Local businesses are competing in a caladium decorating contest, with winners being announced during the festival. Store fronts will be adorned with floral and potted arrangements in the hopes of winning top honors.
Caladium plantings will also be seen throughout the town and in the Water’s Edge neighborhood. According to Danielle Daum with Happiness Farms, many who have attended the festival in previous years have purchased caladium bulbs before and the tour offers them a good way to see how caladiums can be planted.
“We want to spark interest and give them good ideas as to how to plant caladiums,” Daum said. “We hope they will want to buy additional bulbs,” after seeing the different planting options available.
