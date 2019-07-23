TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released June unemployment numbers. Here are the rates for counties throughout the state:
Monroe County: 2.4 percent
Okaloosa County: 2.9 percent
St. Johns County: 2.9 percent
Walton County: 3.0 percent
Orange County: 3.1 percent
Miami-Dade County: 3.2 percent
Nassau County: 3.2 percent
Pinellas County: 3.2 percent
Seminole County: 3.2 percent
Wakulla County: 3.2 percent
Bradford County: 3.3 percent
Broward County: 3.3 percent
Clay County: 3.3 percent
Alachua County: 3.4 percent
Collier County: 3.4 percent
Franklin County: 3.4 percent
Hillsborough County: 3.4 percent
Lafayette County: 3.4 percent
Manatee County: 3.4 percent
Santa Rosa County: 3.4 percent
Sarasota County: 3.4 percent
STATEWIDE: 3.5 percent
Baker County: 3.5 percent
Brevard County: 3.5 percent
Escambia County: 3.5 percent
Lake County: 3.5 percent
Lee County: 3.5 percent
Leon County: 3.5 percent
Martin County: 3.5 percent
Union County: 3.5 percent
Osceola County: 3.6 percent
Palm Beach County: 3.6 percent
Suwannee County: 3.6 percent
Washington County: 3.6 percent
Columbia County: 3.7 percent
Duval County: 3.7 percent
Jefferson County: 3.7 percent
Bay County: 3.8 percent
Pasco County: 3.8 percent
Volusia County: 3.8 percent
DeSoto County: 3.9 percent
Okeechobee County: 3.9 percent
Taylor County: 3.9 percent
Charlotte County: 4.0 percent
Gilchrist County: 4.0 percent
Holmes County: 4.0 percent
Liberty County: 4.0 percent
Calhoun County: 4.1 percent
Flagler County: 4.1 percent
Hamilton County: 4.1 percent
Jackson County: 4.1 percent
Levy County: 4.1 percent
Polk County: 4.1 percent
Indian River County: 4.2 percent
Madison County: 4.2 percent
Marion County: 4.2 percent
St. Lucie County: 4.3 percent
Dixie County: 4.4 percent
Gadsden County: 4.4 percent
Glades County: 4.6 percent
Putnam County: 4.6 percent
Hernando County: 4.7 percent
Gulf County: 4.8 percent
Highlands County: 5.1 percent
Citrus County: 5.2 percent
Sumter County: 5.2 percent
Hardee County: 5.9 percent
Hendry County: 6.6 percent
The county rates and the 3.5 percent statewide rate are not seasonally adjusted. The statewide seasonally adjusted rate for June was 3.4 percent.
Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
