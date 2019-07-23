TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released June unemployment numbers. Here are the rates for counties throughout the state:

Monroe County: 2.4 percent

Okaloosa County: 2.9 percent

St. Johns County: 2.9 percent

Walton County: 3.0 percent

Orange County: 3.1 percent

Miami-Dade County: 3.2 percent

Nassau County: 3.2 percent

Pinellas County: 3.2 percent

Seminole County: 3.2 percent

Wakulla County: 3.2 percent

Bradford County: 3.3 percent

Broward County: 3.3 percent

Clay County: 3.3 percent

Alachua County: 3.4 percent

Collier County: 3.4 percent

Franklin County: 3.4 percent

Hillsborough County: 3.4 percent

Lafayette County: 3.4 percent

Manatee County: 3.4 percent

Santa Rosa County: 3.4 percent

Sarasota County: 3.4 percent

STATEWIDE: 3.5 percent

Baker County: 3.5 percent

Brevard County: 3.5 percent

Escambia County: 3.5 percent

Lake County: 3.5 percent

Lee County: 3.5 percent

Leon County: 3.5 percent

Martin County: 3.5 percent

Union County: 3.5 percent

Osceola County: 3.6 percent

Palm Beach County: 3.6 percent

Suwannee County: 3.6 percent

Washington County: 3.6 percent

Columbia County: 3.7 percent

Duval County: 3.7 percent

Jefferson County: 3.7 percent

Bay County: 3.8 percent

Pasco County: 3.8 percent

Volusia County: 3.8 percent

DeSoto County: 3.9 percent

Okeechobee County: 3.9 percent

Taylor County: 3.9 percent

Charlotte County: 4.0 percent

Gilchrist County: 4.0 percent

Holmes County: 4.0 percent

Liberty County: 4.0 percent

Calhoun County: 4.1 percent

Flagler County: 4.1 percent

Hamilton County: 4.1 percent

Jackson County: 4.1 percent

Levy County: 4.1 percent

Polk County: 4.1 percent

Indian River County: 4.2 percent

Madison County: 4.2 percent

Marion County: 4.2 percent

St. Lucie County: 4.3 percent

Dixie County: 4.4 percent

Gadsden County: 4.4 percent

Glades County: 4.6 percent

Putnam County: 4.6 percent

Hernando County: 4.7 percent

Gulf County: 4.8 percent

Highlands County: 5.1 percent

Citrus County: 5.2 percent

Sumter County: 5.2 percent

Hardee County: 5.9 percent

Hendry County: 6.6 percent

The county rates and the 3.5 percent statewide rate are not seasonally adjusted. The statewide seasonally adjusted rate for June was 3.4 percent.

Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

