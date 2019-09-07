SEBRING — A few Civil Air Patrol cadets had the unexpected opportunity Thursday to see three Army Black Hawk helicopters that were refueling at Sebring Regional Airport.
The aircraft and crews, from Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas, were flying on to an undisclosed hurricane relief effort.
Sebring resident Ron Bower said when they arrived for their 6:30 p.m. Civil Air Patrol meeting, the helicopters were at the airport and the cadets were able to get a close look at them.
The father of the lead pilot lives in Sebring and he brought pizza out to the Army air crew, he said.
“They were headed for disaster relief,” Bower said. “I have no idea where.”
Bower explained the cadet age is 12 to 18 and this Highlands flight, with four active cadets, is part of the Punta Gorda squadron of which he is the deputy commander. Three of the cadets were present Thursday to see the helicopters
One of the Black Hawk pilots, who had been a Civil Air Patrol cadet, offered to give a cadet and his mother a close look at the Black Hawk.
Sebring Airport Authority Executive Director Mike Willingham confirmed that the three Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Hood were refueling as part of a hurricane relief effort.
Eight more Black Hawk helicopters were expected Friday afternoon for the same reason: to refuel and continue to wherever they are going, he said.
There are more inbound, but he didn’t have the times yet, Willingham said.
Also, local pilots have been preparing to fly relief supplies to the Bahamas.
“We are surprisingly almost always busy, but this type of thing always make our operations increase,” Willingham said. “We are happy to do whatever we can do to support the efforts of relieving the damage and suffering that incurred in the Bahamas.”
Military.com reported Friday that U.S. Army helicopter crews from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, deployed this week to Fort Rucker, Alabama, to serve as an emergency response force for Hurricane Dorian.
There are many versions and configurations of the Black Hawk.
According to Lockheed Martin, the Black Hawk helicopter can carry 9,000 pounds of supplies as an internal or external load.
The utility version of the Black Hawk helicopter transports 12 fully equipped, seated troops.
