LAKE PLACID — The annual Caladium Car & Bike Show will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at DeVane Park during the Caladium Festival weekend.
The car and bike show has been a long-standing tradition but the 23rd year may be the last if new volunteers do not step up and take over, according to Bob Larson, event chairman.
Larson is concerned the show may run out of fuel because current volunteers are aging. He said he is over 80 years old and has a health issue.
“I am stepping down next year as chairman,” he said. “I will help but we need some younger people — new blood.”
The solicitation is the hardest part of his job as chairman, he said.
“We have a great car show,” he said. “Nobody gives out more car products than us.”
Larson has been involved with the car show for 15 years. He said volunteers should love cars and have some knowledge of them, especially judges. Other positions that need to be filled are people to assist with parking the cars and helping with registration.
“The hours would be from 6:30 a.m. to noon on July 27,” Larson said. “It is hard to find volunteers because of the heat and hours. It makes for a long, hot day.”
The car show is not the only organization hurting for volunteers. Before February’s Caladium Arts & Crafts Country Fair, Helen Obenchain, a 30-year volunteer, said the volunteers at the fair are in their 80s and 90s. She also called for younger people to be trained and volunteer in order to continue long-standing traditions like the country fair.
The car show averages about 170 cars and vehicles. The cars are divided into 20 separate classes and judged. If that weren’t enough for gearheads, food by local organizations such as the Boy Scouts and beer from the Jaycees is available. Music will be on tap for entertainment.
Larson proudly tells anyone that the Caladium Car & Bike Show is the best. He should know, he has been in the business for 40 years and also showed six cars himself, he said. He would love to see the show continue.
Anyone who would like to volunteer in any position should call him at 863-464-0037.
Registering for the car show can be done by downloading a registration form from visitlakeplacidflorida.com. Forms can also be found in all of the auto parts stores in the county or at the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 18 Oak Ave.
