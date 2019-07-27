LAKE PLACID — The 29th annual Caladium Festival was off to a colorful start on Friday as caladiums put their best leaves forward around town. Stuart Park was the center stage where thousands of plants awaited festival-goers from both near and far. Lake Placid is also called the “Caladium Capitol of the World.”
Marti Capodiferro sang the national anthem for opening ceremonies. Following her was Jim Lind of Howling at the Moon Entertainment who sang songs from different eras and genres.
Crowds were forming early and serious shoppers and tourists strolled Interlake Boulevard and Park Street before the official opening of the festival. Patrons rushed to the local caladium growers in search of their perfect plants and tubers that will produce just the right color and texture for their home gardens.
Free entertainment was provided under shade and tents set up in Stuart Park. Local civic and non-profit groups grilled up, scooped up and fried up a wide variety of savory and sweet delicacies for those who worked up an appetite shopping.
Speaking of shopping, artwork in all mediums, including canvases to palm fronds, were for sale. Jewelry, plants, leather goods, metal artwork, novelty signs and everything in between were for sale. Many plants, other than caladiums were being sold. Clowns from Toby’s Clown Alley spread smiles with balloon animals and face painting.
Mother Nature made an appearance with some showers, but tents were sufficient places to escape until they stopped.
“The first day of the Caladium Festival was awesome,” Grater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen May said. “After the rain, everything continued just as before. I want to thank everyone who participated and volunteered. Everything came together seamlessly this morning.”
Mayor John Holbrook was pleased with the turnout at the festival.
“I am never so proud of our town as on days like today,” he said. “This is a great way for people to come into our community and see what a wonderful place we have.”
It takes many volunteers months to put the festival together and also to run it. Individuals from clubs and organizations do everything from judge the art and floral arrangement competition to Mason G. Smoak Youth Leadership students from the county to help out in different areas over the three days.
Saturday will be the perfect day for gear heads as the Caladium Car & Bike Show takes place at DeVane Park, just a short walk west on Interlake from Stuart Park. May said 97 cars and bikes are preregistered, which she proudly said was a record. Those wanting to enter, should register this morning and cars must be on the circle by noon, May said.
Bus tours are still available today and Sunday. Visit the Woman’s Club at 10 N. Main Ave. to reserve a seat.
