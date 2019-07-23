Friday, July 26

10 a.m. Master of Ceremonies: Jim Lind; National Anthem: Marti Capodiferro

10:05 a.m. Howling at the Moon

10:45 a.m. Olivia Gallo

11 a.m. Moriah Ruth

11:30 a.m. Orange Blossom Country Music Association: Josh Cobb, Wynndee Goleman

12: 30 p.m. Marti Capodiferro

1 p.m. The New Floridians

1:30 p.m. Tammy Renee

2 p.m. David Mains

3 p.m. Medley of music

4 p.m. Festival closes

Saturday, July 27

7 a.m. Dr. Tom McDonald 5K

9 a.m. Caladium Car & Bike Show

9:45 a.m. Master of ceremonies: Don Elwell; National Anthem: Marti Capodiferro

9:50 a.m. Mountain Dew Cloggers

10:05 a.m. Tammy Renee

10:20 a.m. Mountain Dew Cloggers

10:35 a.m. Tammy Renee

10:55 a.m. Marti Capodiferro

11:25 a.m. Allen Warchak

12:10 p.m. The New Floridians

12:35 p.m. Moriah Ruth

1 p.m. Highlands Celts

1:40 p.m. Orange Blossom Country Music Association: Josh Cobb, Wynndee Goleman

2:45 p.m. Medley of music

4 p.m. Festival closes

Sunday, July 28

11:15 a.m. Master of Ceremonies: Marlene Barger; National Anthem: Marti Capodiferro

11:15 a.m. Marti Capodiferro

11:45 a.m. The New Floridians

12:15 p.m. Lora Patton and Paul Martin

1 p.m. Orange Blossom Country Music Association: Ellen Snyder, Lester Snyder, Violet Oates, Larry Brett

3 p.m. Festival closes

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments