Friday, July 26
10 a.m. Master of Ceremonies: Jim Lind; National Anthem: Marti Capodiferro
10:05 a.m. Howling at the Moon
10:45 a.m. Olivia Gallo
11 a.m. Moriah Ruth
11:30 a.m. Orange Blossom Country Music Association: Josh Cobb, Wynndee Goleman
12: 30 p.m. Marti Capodiferro
1 p.m. The New Floridians
1:30 p.m. Tammy Renee
2 p.m. David Mains
3 p.m. Medley of music
4 p.m. Festival closes
Saturday, July 27
7 a.m. Dr. Tom McDonald 5K
9 a.m. Caladium Car & Bike Show
9:45 a.m. Master of ceremonies: Don Elwell; National Anthem: Marti Capodiferro
9:50 a.m. Mountain Dew Cloggers
10:05 a.m. Tammy Renee
10:20 a.m. Mountain Dew Cloggers
10:35 a.m. Tammy Renee
10:55 a.m. Marti Capodiferro
11:25 a.m. Allen Warchak
12:10 p.m. The New Floridians
12:35 p.m. Moriah Ruth
1 p.m. Highlands Celts
1:40 p.m. Orange Blossom Country Music Association: Josh Cobb, Wynndee Goleman
2:45 p.m. Medley of music
4 p.m. Festival closes
Sunday, July 28
11:15 a.m. Master of Ceremonies: Marlene Barger; National Anthem: Marti Capodiferro
11:15 a.m. Marti Capodiferro
11:45 a.m. The New Floridians
12:15 p.m. Lora Patton and Paul Martin
1 p.m. Orange Blossom Country Music Association: Ellen Snyder, Lester Snyder, Violet Oates, Larry Brett
3 p.m. Festival closes
