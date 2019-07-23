It takes a lot of caladiums to make Lake Placid the “Caladium Capital of the World.” Lake Placid’s claim to fame is well-earned with virtually all commercial production of caladiums taking place right here in central Florida. Most of those growers have fields here, on the rich dirt near the south shore of Lake Istokpoga.

While growers have come and gone over the many years, about a dozen are currently providing bulbs to the retail market. Most are family owned and operated, with the caladium pioneers passing along their secrets and their fields to new generations.

From Lake Placid, Bates Sons & Daughters Inc.; Florida Boys Caladiums; Good Day Caladiums; Happiness Farms Inc.;

