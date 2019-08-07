LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid woman attacked a man and threatened him with a knife on Monday. Lake Placid Police Department responded to a 911 call Monday evening, Aug. 5 at CVS Pharmacy. According to the report, the victim told the officer that he had been involved in an argument with the suspect, Christi Harshbarger, that got physical.
The victim stated that he and Harshbarger had been using methamphetamine and living off several people’s couches during the past month or two, according to reports. The victim stated that while they were involved in illegal activity, he and Harshbarger began talking with a man named “Mike.” According to the victim’s statement to law enforcement, Mike portrayed himself as an FBI agent and was trying to con them out of money.
Reports say that when the victim tried to tell Harshbarger that he didn’t believe Mike was a real FBI agent, Harshbarger became paranoid. The victim said that she began yelling at him to just pay the man but he refused. The victim said that Harshbarger got in his face and began to push and scratch at him with her nails on his neck and upper shoulders, reports said.
The victim said that the fight continued through the house into the dining room/kitchen area where Harshbarger armed herself with what reports said was a black handheld kitchen knife with a serrated blade. Harshbarger stepped towards the victim with the knife, pointing it at him and told him “admit Mike is a real FBI agent or I will kill you, then me,” according to the reports.
The victim said he began to agree with her until she dropped the knife and he could leave the residence. According to reports, Harshbarger’s statement did not match up with the victim’s.
Based on the scratch marks on the victim around his neck and Harshbarger had no injuries, and a knife similar to that which the victim described being found at the scene, Harshbarger was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and one count of misdemeanor battery cause bodily harm.
