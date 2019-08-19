SEBRING — Major Callahan Jr., preparing to go to trial on racketeering and grand theft charges, will do so in front of the judge.
He has not made a plea yet in the case of his alleged scheme to commit tax fraud by filing taxes in victims’ names and then forging their endorsements on refund checks.
However, he did waive his right to a jury trial on July 8, had a status hearing on Aug. 8 and has another pre-trial conference set for Sept. 4.
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is handling the case.
The Lake Placid man, former owner of three Pointe 1 Tax Services offices in Highlands County, allegedly bilked clients out of more than $50,000 in tax refunds, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
At least 24 clients were victimized, authorities said.
The case began in 2013 when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and Lake Placid Police Department all received complaints about Pointe 1 Tax Services.
A large number of the complainants received benefits from the Social Security Administration, and were not eligible for tax refunds, but the staff at the Pointe 1 locations told the customers they could get a refund.
Other victims were told they were going to receive stimulus money from the government.
Victims provided information, but didn’t receive any payments, according to warrant affidavits in the case.
Major Callahan Jr. had established one office in the Action Revival Family Worship Center at 124 Williams Ave. in Lake Placid in December 2012, reports said.
In December 2013, he and his daughter, Mekesha Lajoy Callahan-Madison, set up offices at 102 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring and at 104 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park.
As it turns out, hundreds of individuals throughout Florida and Georgia had possibly been victimized in the same way at Pointe 1 locations, affidavits stated. Victims were found in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Minnesota, Illinois and Indiana.
The scheme, as described in court documents, was to electronically file victims’ taxes with the IRS under the corporation names of “South Georgia Tax Group” and “Capital City Tax Group.”
Preparers allegedly would falsify returns with false W-2 forms that contained false employment information.
Preparers allegedly would also submit false information on tax returns about victims attending college, incurring education expenses and earning education credits.
Pointe 1 used tax return transfer companies, such as Refund Advantage and Atlas Financial Services to issue returned checks, affidavits state. These companies would facilitate a bank account so the IRS could direct-deposit taxpayer refunds.
Pointe 1 had a website login to access the accounts and print the check, to issue it to the taxpayer, documents state.
However, once the checks were printed, someone would forge their signatures to deposit the checks into other accounts without their knowledge or permission.
The case, in addition to Major Callahan Jr. and his daughter, has at least 13 co-defendants.
