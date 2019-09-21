By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
AVON PARK — Callie Wall has dancing in her blood. The owner and director of Center Stage Dance Studio, 506 W. Main St. in Avon Park, she has been dancing since she was 3. Over the years, Wall has won numerous awards as well as performed in Super Bowl halftime shows, bowl game halftime shows, national stages and local stages.
Wall opened Center Stage in August of 1993, after realizing her passion and her heart were in dance and the performing arts. Wall doesn’t just run the dance studio, she also acts as an instructor and choreographer for the pre-dance, ballet, tap and jazz classes. She also teaches her students proper technique as well as injury prevention.
“Callie is very loving and friendly,” Charlene Nelson said. “She makes it fun for the little kids.”
Nelson was a student of Wall for 10 years. Growing up with the studio, Nelson also taught at Center Stage for a couple of years while in high school. “As the kids get older, she teaches more instruction,” Nelson said. “She makes it easy to understand.”
Nelson’s daughter, Taylor, was part of Center Stage for 14 years until her graduation in 2018. Taylor was also part of the studio’s first troop to make the trip to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“Callie is willing to help out whenever she can,” Nelson adds. “She loves the kids as if they were her own.”
Ashlee Pipkins-Smith said Wall came highly recommended while shopping for a dance studio in 2018 to put her 4-year-old daughter in. “Everyone said right away, Miss Callie, Miss Callie!” They’ve now been with Center Stage for a year and counting.
Pipkins-Smith said it takes a special person to be able to work with all age groups and Wall has it. “She goes all the way from pre-dance to high schoolers. I think that’s key in her success and what makes her so appealing to everybody.”
Wall has a way with the kids, sweet but firm. The parents of her students praise her organization and how well put together the performances are. “I cannot believe the production of the recital that they do,” Pipkins-Smith said. “Just amazing that they get that all put together.”
Last year was the studio’s 25th anniversary.
During performances the students perform and leave, the older kids stay after their performances and hang out with the little kids. “The big girls know the little girls’ names,” Pipkins-Smith said. “It makes the little ones feel special and important.”
Stephanie Scott’s daughter Jamie is going into her third season at Center Stage. Scott finds it encouraging how Wall and her daughters go above and beyond to make every dancer feel comfortable and welcomed. Scott also pointed out that Wall creates a welcoming atmosphere.
“I feel truly blessed that my daughter not only has the opportunity to dance at Center Stage, but to also grow in a studio that values community and quality,” Scott said.
Always personable and always smiling, Wall knows everyone’s names and makes them feel like they are part of the family. Wall shows interest in her students and their families. They’re not just a number at Center Stage.
Pipkins-Smith’s husband is deployed, something Wall asks about every time she sees the family. “Callie asks me almost every time I see her,” Pipkins-Smith said. “She has that personal touch.”
