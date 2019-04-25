LAKE PLACID — Friends, family and co-workers of Markie McCray, along with residents, will gather at 8 p.m. Friday on Vision Street in Highway Park. The 20-year-old was shot during an Easter Sunday celebration and died on Monday.
McCray will be remembered during the vigil by those he was close to and those who have been touched by his killing. Kateta James considered the young man a friend, and she will soon be grandmother to McCray’s son who will be born in July. James said the candlelight vigil is open to the public.
It is hoped that the vigil will bring some healing and closure to the familyfor the loss of their son.
Evelyn Colon is on the Highway Park Neighborhood Council. She said the neighborhood council is gathering pastors, commissioners, law enforcement officials and others for a meeting to be held from noon to 2 p.m. on June 8. The location will be determined soon.
The meeting’s purpose is to talk about problems and concerns in the Highway Park subdivision. Colon says the panel and the community will determine how best to curb the violence in the neighborhood and put a stop to the senseless violence like the acts that caused McCray’s death.
More information on the meeting will soon be available at hpng.org.
