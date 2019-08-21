SEBRING — A Lake Placid man took deputies on a high speed car chase through Avon Park and Sebring Sunday morning that ended in the man’s arrest.
Approximately 9:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Jose Manuel Romero, 37, called 911 and stated that his life was in danger and that he was going to die, according to reports. Two minutes later, Romero advised the 911 dispatcher that he was in front of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies pinged his cellphone it showed Romero moving towards the Circle in Sebring, reports said.
Romero began to give vague answers to the dispatcher as he made his way to the Sebring Parkway before heading north on U.S. 27 into Avon Park, reports state. Deputies spotted Romero’s white Nissan Versa traveling at a high rate of speed through Avon Park along U.S. 27 in the center lane.
Based on what Romero told dispatch and his high rate of speed, deputies were unsure whether or not Romero was in danger, reports said. A traffic stop was attempted at U.S. 27 and Shop 16 Road in Avon Park. According to reports, when deputies activated their overhead lights, Romero made a U-turn and headed south on U.S. 27 back toward Sebring.
Deputies followed Romero and when he did not stop, deputies activated their sirens. Romero led deputies to the Sebring Parkway where he turned east and made his way through several streets in downtown Sebring. During the pursuit, Romero failed to stop at four different traffic lights, drove against traffic on two occasions and ran one stop sign, according to reports.
Romero finally came to a stop at South Orange Street and Fernleaf Avenue in Sebring where Romero failed numerous times to place the vehicle in park or to exit the vehicle. Eventually, Romero exited the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody, reports state.
Deputies reported they found no evidence within the vehicle that Romero was in any danger and his phone was still in emergency mode from calling 911.
Romero was charged with one count of misdemeanor misuse of 911, one count of misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence and one count felony fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property.
As part of the felony eluding police charge, Romero also received four traffic citations for failing to stop at a red light, totaling $1,056; two citations for driving on the wrong side of the road, totaling $332; and one citation for running a stop sign for $166. Bond was set at $14,000.
