SEBRING — Drivers and passengers got minor injuries in a T-bone crash Monday afternoon on South Hart Avenue in Avon Park.
One driver, 72-year-old Cheryl Fuller of Sebring, reportedly drove through a stop sign and hit the side of another vehicle, causing it to roll, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
She was cited for failure to stop for a sign, said officials from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The wreck occurred shortly before 4:43 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Hart Avenue and West Camphor Street. Officials said Avon Park resident Anthony White, 63, was driving south on Hart Avenue in a blue Honda CRV with 73-year-old Evelyn Hilton of Avon Park.
Meanwhile, Fuller was approaching the intersection, westbound on Camphor Street in a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup, with 60-year-old Loretta Szudielak of Avon Park in her passenger seat.
Officials said Fuller failed to stop at the sign on Camphor and hit the Honda in the driver’s side.
The Honda rolled. Both White and Hilton had to be treated for minor injuries.
Fuller and Szudielak had burns from airbags, officials said, but were otherwise fine and declined treatment.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and Highlands County Fire Rescue from Highlands Lakes Fire Station responded to the call.
Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control and had motorists detour around the crash on nearby streets.
Currently, with construction on U.S. 27, motorists have begun to use Hart Avenue on the west side of the highway and Anoka Avenue on the east side to bypass the construction zones.
Motorists are advised to use caution using side streets as speed limits are slower, there are more cross-streets — resulting in more traffic conflicts — and the areas are residential, resulting in more traffic pulling out of driveways and use by both pedestrians and cyclists.
