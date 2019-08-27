SEBRING — A Ford two-door coupe flipped into Lake Jackson Tuesday afternoon.
Sebring police said the car slid off of northbound U.S. 27 in the area of Tubbs Road, just before a downpour hit the area. Witnesses saw the driver, in his 30s, lose control on dry pavement, spin around backward, hit the curb beside the embankment and tumble over rip-rap concrete blocks into the water, landing upside down.
The driver survived with non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services to Highlands Regional Medical Center, while Sebring Police Department and Sebring Fire Department closed the inside lane, and fought off a swam of mayflies, until a towing company could extract the car from the water.
