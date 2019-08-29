SEBRING — Sebring police said it wasn’t even raining Tuesday afternoon on the south side of Lake Jackson when a 2008 Ford Focus ran into the lake.
Rain arrived shortly after emergency responders did, according to Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department. The driver, 35-year-old Rafael Carrasquilla-Ortiz, had minor injuries, but not a lot of information about how it happened.
Hart said Carrasquilla-Ortiz told officers he was in the center northbound lane on U.S. 27, in the vicinity of Tubbs Road, when “all of a sudden, he wound up in the lake.”
Hart said the driver wouldn’t tell officers more than that regarding what caused the crash.
However, Hart said a witness saw the Focus swerving on the road just before it lost control.
Police got the call at 2:51 p.m., Hart said.
“The road was dry at the time,” Hart said. “It wasn’t raining when they were dispatched.”
The witness account, relayed to the Highlands News-Sun by Sebring city firefighters and police officers on the scene, described the car as spinning around almost 180 degrees before hitting the curb on the right side of the road.
It flipped over rip-rap concrete blocks in the embankment and landed roof-down in the water, with its nose pointing out into the lake.
Carrasquilla-Ortiz got out safely and was transported by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services to Highlands Regional Medical Center, officers said at the scene.
Sebring officers and firefighters closed the inside northbound lane, and fought off a swarm of mayflies, until a towing company could extract the car from the water.
When asked if Sebring police see a large number of motorists running off northbound U.S. 27 into the lake, Hart said, “We’ve had some over the years. We don’t see too many of them.”
When asked what seems to be the most common cause, Hart wasn’t certain.
“I think it’s more just that they aren’t paying attention,” Hart said. “I can’t say. They all differ.”
Sebring police cited Carrasquilla-Ortiz with careless driving.
