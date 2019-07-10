SEBRING — Bicycles and cars are supposed to share the road. That means the operators of both must follow traffic laws. Take the Tuesday morning crash in front of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa at 189 U.S. 27 South.
According to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, Robert Hazelett was riding his bicycle on U.S. 27 against traffic northbound at the side of the southbound travel lanes. Charles Crownover was pulling out from the Pinch A Penny store and was turning right onto the southbound traffic of U.S. 27.
Hart said the accident was very slow and low impact. The bicyclist was said to have scratches and scrapes on his left forearm — non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to AdventHealth as a precaution.
Sebring police officers found Hazelett to be at fault in the incident. He was issued a warning citation for riding the wrong way and violating the right of way.
According to Florida Statute, Section 316.2065, a bicyclist who is not traveling at the same speed of other traffic must ride in a designated bike lane or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.
Crownover, however, was arrested for being a habitual traffic offender. Highlands County Clerk of Court shows court cases going back to 2014 for traffic violations such as driving with a revoked license.
