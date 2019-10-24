By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
SEBRING — A Sebring man was arrested Monday for domestic battery and false imprisonment.
Dustin Alexander Nealis, 43, of Sebring was arrested Monday afternoon after reports of domestic violence from the day before, Oct. 20. The victim told deputies that they were having a conversation when Nealis became agitated and intentionally placed both his hands around the victim’s throat. This restricted the victim’s breathing for approximately three to five seconds, according to reports.
While choking the victim, reports stated that Nealis told the victim that was going to kill them. After letting the victim go, Nealis said, “You’re not leaving.”
The victim told deputies that Nealis uttered multiple verbal threats in reference to the victim reporting Nealis to law enforcement, causing the victim to be too afraid to try and leave, reports said. At one point the victim was able to mouth the words “help me” to a neighbor through the front door, at which point Nealis finally let the victim go.
The victim contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office approximately two hours later with red marks and bruising around her neck and throat, according to reports.
Nealis was found and arrested on Monday, Oct. 21 at his home and charged with one count of felony false imprisonment (domestic violence) and one count of felony domestic battery by strangulation. He is currently being held in the Highlands County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Nealis registered with HCSO as a career offender on Aug. 12. He has prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription in 2003; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2007; and aggravated assault in 2010.
