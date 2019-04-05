SEBRING — Joy Cook Carmichael came to Highlands County as an assistant county attorney, and now commissioners have urged her as the current county attorney to hire a new assistant.
Her work overflow has gone to a colleague in Orlando for the last year. Commissioner Don Elwell asked her on Tuesday how the assistant search is going, and she said advertisements for that job should go out next week.
“As soon as it’s possible (for us) to fill it, we will be filling it,” Carmichael said, referring to herself and County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
She was asked if she needs to amend the job description at all, and she advised that she would rather adjust that after the search.
She suggested discussing the matter at the next Board of County Commission meeting on April 16.
Elwell said he didn’t want to make any major changes to the job before sending out advertisements. Commission Chair Jim Brooks also said he was comfortable with Vosburg making any necessary adjustments after the search.
Right now the job calls for someone with three to four years of experience.
Carmichael started her job as assistant and moved up.
When commissioners agreed to hire an assistant attorney for then-county attorney Ross Macbeth in March 2016, the county hired Garrett Roberts as assistant attorney.
Roberts soon left in January 2017 to be staff attorney for Sheriff Paul Blackman.
The board then hired Carmichael of Lake Mary as assistant county attorney. She held that title after Macbeth resigned on Sept. 29, 2017, in protest to a $176,000 contract with a $6,000 pay raise, not the $40,000 raise he requested.
Carmichael continued to provide full-time legal services to the county under the title of “assistant attorney,” while applying for the full-time position.
Macbeth also put in to be rehired for the full-time position, but was not chosen.
Commissioners hired Carmichael as county attorney in January 2018. Shortly after that, she recruited a colleague in Orlando to help with work overflow from there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.