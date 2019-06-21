SEBRING — Most cases that went before Circuit Court this week have been continued another month, or two, or three.
The murder trial of Daryl Dennard Cason, 30, who is accused of first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson, is expected to be a replay of the trial of his co-defendant.
A jury found Freddie Washington, 26, guilty of murder, robbery, assault and tampering with evidence at the end of his trial last month. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has set Washington’s sentencing for July 5.
Meanwhile, attorneys handling Cason’s case are not ready for trial. Sebring police reports state that both men approached Hankerson at night in the parking lot of what is now Club Cino and started shooting at him.
When Hankerson fell, they allegedly stood over him and kept firing, then removed money from him, and then threatened the woman with him, arrest reports said.
Attorney William David McNeal told Estrada on Wednesday that he’s only now received evidence through the discovery process and must review it.
Estrada agreed to continue the pre-trial hearing to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
Another high-profile defendant is Jack Charles Howard III, accused in two separate cases of alleged sexually inappropriate conduct with children at Heartland Christian Academy, where he was a physical education coach. Attorney Elton J. Gissendanner entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in May. Howard’s next hearing is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
Also, former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy Zachary Lehman, 29, stands charged with attempted sexual battery on a female deputy, who was off duty at the time, and armed kidnapping in an attempt to facilitate that felony.
His next court date is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
Other murder, attempted murder, child abuse/pornography cases and animal abuse cases under continuance are, in alphabetical order:
• Derwin Traevon Callahan Jr. stands accused of attempted second-degree murder, shooting a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. Aug. 26.
• Jordan Travon Carpenter, 20, of Avon Park is one of several accused of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm for a shooting on Dec. 19, 2018, at Dollar General at 86 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Deputies also charged him with possession of cocaine and drug equipment after a traffic stop on Jan. 5, when deputies arrested him on a warrant for the shooting. His next court date is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Michael Joseph Celello, 56, of Sebring has been charged in connection to an Okeechobee case with first-degree murder, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
• Kyle Kodi Lee Clemens, 24, of Sebring stands accused of sexting minors, with charges of cruelty to a child by transmitting information harmful to minors and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was arrested Nov. 29, 2018, after a 15-year-old alerted deputies to the problem. His next court date is Sept. 18, to give McNeal, his attorney, time to hold depositions on Aug. 29.
• Nathan Ray Cowles, 36, of Avon Park stands charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device (computer) and one count of electronic transmission of child pornography. His next court day is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Jurvoski Tramon Hawthorne, 34, of Lake Placid faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm in public. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Dalton Hooks, 17, of Sebring has pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage in connection with a wreck Nov. 18, 2018, that resulted in the death of Andrew Warren Stephens, 14, also of Sebring. His next hearing is Aug. 21, so his attorney, McNeal, may review photo evidence in the case.
• Joseph Francis Hutton, 56, of Sebring stands accused of attempted murder and robbery with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia for the purpose of the sale, manufacturing or delivery of illegal drugs. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
• Ian Dale Jobson, 52, is still awaiting trial after being indicted for murder in the Dec. 29, 2017 shooting death of Anthony Mathison at the Kool Runnings Bar in Avon Park. His next hearing is 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, faces charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm with great bodily harm and robbery with a firearm in connection with the Dec. 19, 2018 shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of Dollar General at State Road 64 and Olivia Drive in Avon Park. His next court date is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Robert Lincoln stands charged with lewd/lascivious molestation of a victim age 12-18 years old and child abuse. His next court date is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, faces 24 counts of felony animal cruelty for those animals that died out of 72 she had at her home at 1367 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. The rest of the animals, it turned out, were alive and well, relatively speaking. Her case has been continued to 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Roderick Lewis Milner stands charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. July 24.
• Robert Charles Pressley stands charged of attempted murder in the second-degree with a weapon, attempted armed robbery with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of Alprazolam and delivery of drug paraphernalia. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Erick Joseph Rondil, 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting a missile through a building and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with the June 21, 2018, shooting at Maryland Fried Chicken in Avon Park. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
• Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels stands charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. his next court date is 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Yair Manuel Vegas, 20, stands accused of lewd/lascivious battery for allegedly having a sexual relationship last year with a 12-year-old. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. July 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.