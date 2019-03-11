LAKE PLACID — Florida Highway Patrol had Catfish Creek Road closed for some time Sunday evening as they investigated a fatal wreck. Catfish Creek Road brings residents into Placid Lakes subdivision.
According to the FHP accident report, a 2013 Yamaha V Star motorcycle and 2007 Dodge Caliber were involved in a crash at 5:40 p.m. Sunday on Catfish Creek Road.
The driver of the Yamaha, a 76-year-old male from Lake Placid, has died. The name of the deceased is being withheld until notification of next of kin.
The crash happened when a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by Raeley Matthews, 17, of Okeechobee, along with her passenger, Yesenia Ramirez-Salgado, 16, of Lake Placid, was traveling west on Catfish Creek Road east of Placid Lakes Boulevard. At the same time, the Yamaha with passenger Sandra Pennisi, 78, of Lake Placid, was traveling east on Catfish Creek Road.
The report says Matthews was slowing down to navigate a left-hand turn into a driveway directly off the road. It also says Matthews did not see the motorcycle. As a result, the Dodge's front collided with the right side of the motorcycle.
Both the driver and the passenger of the Yamaha were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report. The Dodge ended up facing west in the east lane of Catfish Creek Road. The motorcycle came to a final rest facing east against the car's right side.
Pennisi was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The teenagers in the car did not have injuries, according to the FHP. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities say.
Florida's Integrated Report Exchange System shows six traffic fatalities in Highlands County as of March 10.
