SEBRING — Approximately 300 people dressed in cocktail attire filled Island View Restaurant & Pub on Saturday to celebrate at the Best of Highlands Awards Banquet. The evening recognized the best businesses, organizations and professionals in Highlands County.
Highlands News-Sun subscribers were asked to vote for their favorite businesses, organizations and professionals, and the results were announced at the banquet, which was formerly known as Readers’ Choice Awards.
Lighted ice sculptures in the shape of stars with the words “Best of Highlands” graced tables decorated in blue and silver and dotted with Hershey kisses.
Vice President and Group Publisher for D-R Media and Highlands News-Sun Publisher Tim Smolarick, emcee for the event, reminded participants that the awards were not ego awards. “You have worked for these awards 365 days a year,” he said.
Dr. Darrin Rotman, from the American Institute of Dermatology, said, “Sebring has been a wonderful community. I’ve been blessed to serve here for 21 years.”
Mae Lee Gliroy, from Mae Lee’s International Deli, said, “It’s been great owning a deli for 30 years.” The restaurant suffered damage after Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017 and reopened in early March 2018 after repairs were made to the roof.
To start of the award portion of the banquet, Stanley Wells, owner of Wells Motor Company in Avon Park, won the Lifetime Achievement Award. His company sells Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Wells has sponsored a custom car show for 22 years, and he has been employed full time at the dealership since 1967.
“It’s a great honor to receive the award,” Wells said. “I was surprised.”
When the Highlands News-Sun asked Wells the secret for the longevity of his business, he said, “A lot of people pull money out of their businesses and live an elaborate lifestyle. We have lived a modest lifestyle and put money back into the business.
“The car business goes through 10-year cycles,” he said. “There will be great years and hard years. If you don’t reinvest when you are making money, you won’t make it through hard times. Put money back into your business, and don’t buy another cabin in the mountains. Save and reinvest.”
With approximately 180 awards, Smolarick kept the participants partying all night long by having them get up and dance to “Y.M.C.A.” between each category. He encouraged all the winners to celebrate as they walked the red carpet to receive their awards, because a most enthusiastic award was being given out.
Attendees jumped, hopped, hooted and hollered as they walked the red carpet vying for the award, and several winners gave award-winning performances. The winner for the Most Enthusiastic Acceptance Award went to The Manor at Lake Jackson, an assisted living facility in Sebring.
The staff at Highlands News-Sun spent about three months preparing for the festive occasion, Smolarick said. Part of that time was spent picking out appropriate songs to play as people received their awards. When the award for best obstetrician and gynecologist was announced, the song “Push It” by the group Salt-N-Pepa played.
To round out the evening, AdventHealth Sebring was presented the Highlands News-Sun Business of the Year award. “This is our most prestigious award,” Smolarick said. “We look at how businesses interact with other business and the impact they make.”
“We are honored to be recognized by our community as the business of the year,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula. “We are more than a hospital, we are a committed partner of this community for over 70 years. We are able to provide our exceptional service and whole-person care to every patient, every time thanks to the hundreds of employees who help us care for our communities.”
At the end of the evening, attendees continued the party by dancing to the tunes played by DJ Leroy and networking with each other at one of the most festive occasions of the year.
