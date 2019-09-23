By ROBERT MILLER
SEBRING — “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
These words from the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States of America were the springboard for a discussion on our Constitution and how it was formed. Champion For Children hosted “A Celebration of the Constitution of the United States of America” at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre this past Friday afternoon.
After remarks from members of the Patriots Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Highlands Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, Pastor Derek Lambert of First Baptist Church of Sebring spoke about God and the Constitution followed by Rob Gillmore leading 7th and 8th graders in a series of Patriotic songs to set the stage. The featured guest speaker for the program was author and “living historian” Allan K. Stone.
Stone, the author of the book, “We Have Given You A Republic-If You Can Keep It!” spoke about the foundation of our Constitution and some of the mindset behind its creation. Stone spoke on the Treaty of Paris that gave the colonies their freedom and the discussion and meeting that led to what would become The Bill of Rights and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Stone concluded with an anecdote about an educator teaching the Constitution, “Teachers don’t have time to teach everything. You (students) gotta do a lot our your own. We as adults, we have to do a lot on our own too.”
What does god have to do with the Constitution? For that matter, what does Mr. Trump have to do with the Constitution? He's got this strange concept that he will be King of the US and that he will make the rules for its people and even stretch that to other countries. There's a serious disconnect here.
