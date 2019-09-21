By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Hard work and a love for community and family are the qualities that Shameema Challa emits. Challa juggles being the owner of the Tutoring Center, being a pharmacist, organizer of the Masterminds Group and work as a full-time mom. She has the drive and determination to help her family and community.
“I met Shameema through the Tutoring Center and we realized we had a lot of values in common,” Beth Kulick said. “We both have a love for our families, we value education and want to create as many opportunities for our kids to educate themselves and to be successful in their lives. We bonded over those desires and the desire to help each other. We cemented our friends and bonded over the dedication to help each other raise our kids and to help the community.”
Challa moved to the United States after finishing pharmacy school in India. She moved to Miami where she lived for several years before moving to Sebring. Sebring was meant to be a temporary stop on her journey but the Challa family fell in love with Sebring’s close community, friendly and loving residents, and, of course, less traffic. According to the Tutoring Center’s website, Challa came across the Tutoring Center two years ago and decided to start a new endeavor.
“Shameema is a pharmacist that was born in India,” Kulick said. “She lived in Miami for several years and settled in Sebring with her family. She is married with two daughters. She is the owner of the Tutoring Center. She is just really passionate about education. She has a need to contribute to her community.”
The Tutoring Center helps develop academic skills in many different areas. The center specializes in one-on-one tutoring.
After seeing her daughters struggle with their grades and seeing how much education has changed over the years, her passion for education led her to open the Tutoring Center where she is the center’s director.
“Shameema hopes to set up as many kids from the community for success as possible,” Kulick said. “She has a brilliant mind and is successful in several different endeavors. She is primarily driven by the love for her family. She is very family oriented and community oriented.”
“I think Shameema is an excellent wife and mother,” Ranjan Patel said. “She is very family oriented. Her attitude makes her special. She is a people person and does a lot for the community. I think she is doing very well juggling several things. I’ve known her for a number of years but the last five or six years we have become a lot closer.”
Since education is something she is passionate about, the Tutor Center filled the need to help the community.
“Shameema was interested in doing something for her community so she opened up the Tutoring Center,” Patel said. “Kids go to the center after school for tutoring.”
“She also founded the Masterminds Group,” Kulick said. “It is a place for us to support each other. We read a book every month and we discuss the book to see how we can support each other and apply what we learned in our lives.”
“As a person, she is very nice and enthusiastic,” Patel said. “She also started our book club called the Masterminds Club. She is interested in lots of things where she can prosper more.”
