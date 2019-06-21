SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration of life today in honor of Thelma Pyle, who gave 49 years of service to the chamber.
Pyle died Sunday, June 16, at age 88. Among her many legacies around Highlands County was almost a half-century — half as long as the chamber has been in existence — working for the chamber in various capacities.
The event this afternoon, immediately after midday funeral services and open to the public, will give people an opportunity to recollect on Pyle, aided by as many photos as the chamber can find of a woman who gave a lot of herself, but rarely stood still for photos.
Chamber CEO/president Liz Barber said she had trouble finding photos that didn’t show the back of Pyle’s head, as she turned or walked away.
The event will include a re-reading of the “Thelma Pyle Day” proclamation of Dec. 10, 2010 — her 80th birthday — when then-mayor George Hensley proclaimed the day as a celebration of her and what she had done for the chamber and greater community.
Barber said current Mayor John Shoop will read the proclamation this time.
Pyle is noted in the proclamation as having served the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce since 1971 as well as Keep Highlands County Beautiful and the City of Sebring, as member and president of Sebring City Council and as member of both the Sebring City Planning and Zoning Board and Downtown Redevelopment and Beautification Committee.
She was also a prominent member of the Sebring Historical Society, and ran her children’s clothing shop,”The Kiddie Store,” for 17 years.
Thelma Pyle Day was her transition from paid staff to full volunteer, Barber said.
An award bears her name for the best volunteers at the chamber, and the chamber honored Pyle at the Centennial Banquet in 2016 for 45 years of service to the Chamber.
Barber started volunteering at the chamber downtown offices at age 10, which is when she first met Pyle.
Often, Barber and others would have to help Pyle with the copier, fax and computers.
“Electronics were not her forte,” Barber said.
Instead, Pyle worked with a typewriter and a Rolodex with the contact information for every member — and with her memory.
Barber said Pyle could recall the background of every member: Their names, when they joined, what committees they served on and when.
“We had this person with all that at her fingertips,” Barber said. “She cared. I think that’s the reason she was so great at the things she did. That was her passion. She will be very missed.”
Memorial Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring.
The chamber plans to be open shortly afterward, Barber said, and will work to accommodate all who want to come.
