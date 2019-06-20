SEBRING — In celebration of the Champion for Children Foundation’s 25th year of providing prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County, founding members and sustaining benefactors were invited to celebrate their positive impact on the community. On Thursday evening, June 13, the Champion for Children Circle Theatre was elegantly decorated with kites, swings, and silver toy centerpieces depicting childhood playfulness.
“Everything about tonight has been designed to thank you, highlight you, and remind you of the childhoods and lives impacted through your support of the Foundation,” Champion for Children Foundation Chief Executive Officer Carissa Marine said.
The overall driving vision of the Champion for Children Foundation is for every child in Highlands County to have what they need in order to reach their greatest potential, which is carried out through the mission of providing prevention programs and early-intervention services to children and families in need.
Nancy Hensley, retired teacher and chairman emeritus for the Champion for Children Board of Directors, led the invocation. Her husband, George Hensley, retired captain of the U.S. Naval Reserve and former mayor of the City of Sebring, led the pledge.
A three-course meal of tapas, catered by Pink Pineapple Catering, was served by Foundation board members and their spouses. The J3 Vocal Band performed throughout the evening as a gift to the honored guests and strong supporters of the Foundation.
Founder and former CEO Kevin Roberts, who continues to serve as chairman of the board of directors, highlighted the positive impact the Foundation has had on thousands over the years, serving 4,200 children in 2018 alone. Through private-public partnerships and strong community support, the Champion for Children Foundation has positively changed the landscape of Highlands County including the remodeling and establishment of the Domestic Violence Safehouse, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Circle Theatre.
Roberts shared a quote from President Calvin Coolidge, “Little progress can be made by merely attempting to repress what is evil, our greatest hope lies in developing what is good.”
Community initiative partners present were highlighted for their volunteerism and leadership including Dr. Robert Fritz, Larry Moore, Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer, Pastor Dustin Woods, Children’s Advocacy Center Manager Luzed Cruz, and Sebring Wells Fargo Manager Charles Henn. Several founding members, sustaining benefactors and partner agencies were also honored and presented with crystal awards in gratitude for their longstanding support including Ruth Handley, Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar, Heartland For Children, United Way of Central Florida, and the AMVETS Post 21.
The evening’s program culminated with the giving of gifts. Each guest received a Challenge Coin in celebration of their partnership with the Champion for Children Foundation and 25 years of incredible impact on the community.
A surprise drawing was also held for two bronze statuettes created by the late artist and sculptor Frank Eliscu, most widely known for creating the original Heisman Memorial Trophy. Eliscu’s granddaughter, Joanne Lansizera, now a Sebring resident, donated two of her grandfather’s original bronze creations as gifts for the evening, one of a boy flying a kite and one of two girls swinging.
Guests were thanked once again for their ongoing commitment to helping Highlands County children experience safe, happy, healthy childhoods, and the J3 Vocal Band closed the evening’s celebration with final musical hits.
