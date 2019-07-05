SEBRING — When Highlands County first set up a Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) it was done in a slightly more-than-conventional way.
The Champion for Children Foundation, Board of County Commission, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, School Board of Highlands County, Department of Children and Families, and other agencies agreed on a one-stop shop to address child abuse, but added the element of preventative services.
It’s what the Champion for Children Foundation has done for now 25 years and will continue at its new Family Service Center at Circle Theatre — with hopes of expanding into another facility whenever possible.
How does one prevent child abuse? For the most part, Foundation officials said, families come to them.
“The target (at CAC) has always been to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said Carissa Marine, Foundation CEO. “Our families come to us most of the time.”
Partner agencies also refer families based on risk factors: struggles in finances, marriage, jobs — a loss of a breadwinner, health, illness or addictions.
Other risk factors include having previously ended up in difficult situations.
“Sometimes, they will hear we can help and walk in,” Marine said.
“Because they come to us, we may hook them up with another agency,” said Kevin Roberts, Foundation board chair and founder.
The Foundation does a lot of referrals to partner agencies, Roberts said.
“We act as a safety net,” Roberts said.
Sometimes it involves helping with power bills so that a family with a child on breathing treatments doesn’t have the power shut off because they had to replace a flat tire.
If a family needs counseling, the Foundation helps with costs not covered by insurance, Marine said.
If a family member is battling cancer, the Foundation wants them to focus on the disease, not the bills, Marine said. Replacing a lost or broken pair of glasses helps maintain school performance.
Roberts said they’ve even paid for child care, YMCA memberships, soccer team fees or karate lessons for rambunctious kids who need to work off extra energy after school and need a healthy outlet.
Such help then keeps a family out of the financial, physical and emotional situations that can lead to child abuse or neglect.
It’s to meet needs before a family has worse needs, Roberts said. The traditional way was for communities to get involved once there was “blood on the floor,” he said. Preventative measures with family support cost less than foster care or possible future jail time for the children.
The CAC and the cooperation that still exists between enforcement agencies there and the Foundation’s direct partners is better than the lack of communication that existed before that structure developed.
The Foundation started moving out of the CAC four years ago when the focus there started moving more toward enforcement than prevention.
Being under the same roof at the CAC helped that communication and cooperation. It’s imperative to continue that close communication, Roberts and Marine both said.
In 2018, the Foundation helped 4,200 children, Marine said. The annual number has grown steadily since the Foundation started 25 years ago in 1994.
Among the programs run by the Foundation are:
• Prevention services and assistance, in general.
• Domestic violence prevention — serving and supporting victims and their children.
• Emergency rescue fund, to assist families in crisis.
• Vision and hearing quest, to provide screenings and assistance with treatment.
• Drowning prevention, to teach and promote water safety.
• Actions for Autism — providing awareness training and assistance to caregivers.
• “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund, to assist local students with musical education.
• Lindsey’s Wish — a fund to assist children who are battling cancer.
• Ila and Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund, to assist families of seriously ill/injured children and parents.
• Kids Tag Art, promoting art within schools.
• Circle Theatre, to give a family-friendly environment for prevention programs.
• Family Resource Center, providing hands-on resources to the community.
• Champion for Children Gala, an annual opportunity to recognize those in the community who serve families and children.
The Circle Theatre’s Family Service Center hosts seminars in expressive art therapy and in enabling women to make good choices on the first Thursday of each month; on infant safety and on parent support on the second Thursday each month; on life skills and on home budget financial skills on the third Thursday of the month, and on leadership and community outreach on the fourth Thursday each month.
The Family Service Center at Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive, is open to walk-in clients 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The phone number for appointments and seminars is 863-382-1029.
The Foundation’s main office offers a more private setting for consultations at 419 E. Center Ave., Marine said. Call ahead at 863-382-2905.
