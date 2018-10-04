SEBRING — The 19th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala at Grace Bible Church included to two special recognition awards.
The Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award was announced in loving memory of John R. Skipper, Jr. who passed away June 23 at the age of 68.
With Skipper’s widow, Leesa, on the stage, Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said Skipper taught Exceptional Student Education students for 38 years.
“He loved every bit of it and he knew his kids ... he was so dedicated to his students and he has shaped so many lives,” Roberts said.
Skipper was nominated twice for the Champion for Children Award.
He was a sixth-generation rancher, citrus grower and native Floridian and a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Also, at the awards gala, Luis R. Fresquez was named the Hometown Hero 2018 an annual award that honors a local member (active or retired) of the military.
Fresquez is a retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Marine Corps. He and his wife, Cecilia, live in Lake Placid.
Roberts noted the volunteer and community efforts of Fresquez including working with the Complete Health Improvement Program.
C.H.I.P. is a lifestyle education program that is designed to benefit adults/seniors.
