POLK COUNTY — Reports of algae blooms in Lake Okeechobee and along Florida coast lines became widespread last year. Some believe aquatic spraying of herbicides causes part of this problem. When aquatic plants die, they sink and create muck at the bottom, which promotes algae growth.
Use of aquatic herbicides kills snails, which birds and fish eat, leading to lower fish populations, others say.
Earlier this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided to temporarily halt all aquatic herbicide spraying of Florida lakes and rivers over these concerns. They hosted four public meetings in February, in Sebring, Eustis, Kissimmee and Okeechobee.
During these meetings, FWC commissioners made a few statements that indicate a majority seem to be in favor of change. Only one of the four commissioners seemed to favor the continued use of herbicides as the primary means of controlling invasive aquatic vegetation.
“We should be able to come up with a solution to this that isn’t going to endanger our future population and children,” FWC Commissioner Gary Nicklaus said.
In March FWC staff published a press release stating that based on public outrage, the commission would start using less chemicals and more manual labor to remove aquatic vegetation, implementing habitat management plans for individual lakes, forming over watch groups, developing pilot programs and communicating more with the public.
But months later, many local fisherman and friends of the environment say now that the hearings are over, nothing has changed. Several weeks ago, area videographer Mike Knepper and area fisherman Scott Wilson posted drone video online to help people see what area lakes look like a few days after they are sprayed.
According to Knepper and Wilson, FWC contractors were paid to spray herbicides and kill water lettuce, a plant found in nearly all tropical and subtropical fresh waterways and considered an invasive species as well as a mosquito breeding habitat. The spraying occurred in the northwest quadrant of Lake Kissimmee eight hours a day for two weeks in April.
Knepper and Wilson said the water lettuce was covered “like an umbrella” by an aquatic plant called Spatterdock and that FWC contractors killed hundreds of acres of Spatterdock to kill off a small amount of water lettuce. Video appeared to show contractors spraying bird nests on islands on the lake and shorelines where many other animals live.
“They just showered the plants with all the poison,” Knepper said. “Even when they hit open water they don’t shut the hose off. Why would you spray an island with dozens of bird nests in the middle of nesting season?
“It’s like they are intentionally trying to kill our wildlife. These birds eat aquatic plants,” Knepper said.
Wilson said he has fished Lake Kissimmee for years. One year he and his father caught 140 largemouth bass ranging up to eight pounds.
“The fishery was just phenomenal, it was healthy,” Wilson said. “Now we have been sitting here for better than 45 minutes and I have not heard one fish move.”
Knepper described the spraying as criminal, saying it was illegal to feed an alligator so why shouldn’t FWC contractors be prosecuted for killing thousands of birds, snails and fish across the state. Knepper and Wilson are not alone with their concerns.
Dozens of state residents testified during the public hearings held in February. Some meetings appeared to be standing room only. One resident said the aquatic herbicide Aquathol K has a directions label that reads users should not mix with muddy water, and that it was ironic that many of the sprayed lakes appear to be getting more and more muddy each year.
One Sebring resident compared Lake Istokpoga as being as brown as “an unflushed public bathroom” and that a duck has not been harvested on the lake since 2015.
The Polk News-Sun reached out to FWC Southwest Region Public Information Director Melody Kilborn to ask why FWC contractors appeared to be spraying herbicide on bird nests on Lake Kissimmee islands in April. A link to the Knepper video was sent with the inquiry.
“We do not have any information that suggests any birds were harmed,” Kilborn said. “Also the FWC has a statutory responsibility to manage invasive plants in Florida’s public waterways. The FWC contractor was managing invasive floating plants near the floating island.”
To find the video online, type Mike Knepper, Kissimmee, aquatic spraying into a search engine.
