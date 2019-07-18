LAKE PLACID — Happiness Farms and Bates Sons & Daughters started the Caladium Festival 29 years ago. In efforts to increase tourism, Dot Bates and Carolyn Phypers chose to create the Caladium Festival during the summer when the retailers suffered and the caladiums were at their peak.
Happiness Farms was the setting of the first festival and the grower has been at the heart of the festival since its inception. It still will be, just in a slightly different role this year.
The 29th annual Caladium Festival will go forward without Happiness Farms selling bulbs like they normal do, Phypers said. They will be there behind the scenes working and promoting the festival.
The family members who own and manage Happiness Farms will be supporting the other growers, the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and other vendors. Family members will be working on the bus tours and on other aspects of the festival. The family also helps with the car and bike show.
“We won’t be at the park selling bulbs this year,” co-owner Danielle Daum said. “We knew that when we harvested this year. We knew the volume of our harvest was going to be very short.”
Daum explained that there was 13 inches of rain the week they planted last year. She said it washed the soil right off the top so the bulbs were bare on top of the ground and the bulbs were washed into the ditches. In addition, the next month saw 30 inches of rain.
“It was just too wet,” co-owner Darlene Phypers said. “It did not produce the amount of bulbs we usually have. We planted less last year because of Hurricane Irma. We lost half of our crop that year.
“So, two years of short crops and we just don’t have the bulbs to sell in the amount we would need for the festival,” Darlene Phypers said. “As soon as I knew, I called Eileen May at the chamber to let her know so she could make other arrangements.”
Daum and Darlene Phypers agreed the situation was heartbreaking and wanted to let their loyal customers know they will be back next year ... “God willing.”
“We helped start this festival,” Darlene Phypers said. “It’s been almost 30 years ago. We started here in the barn.”
Happiness Farms has always donated bulbs to the town to plant ahead of the festival. The donated bulbs were planted in Stuart Park, where the main activity of the festival takes place; in medians, store fronts and the neighboring houses. Daum said hundreds of thousands of bulbs were donated annually.
“We feel terrible that we can’t do it,” she said. “It’s heart-wrenching for us to even walk in our barn and see that it is as empty as it is.”
Darlene Phypers said they have customers and friends that come to the festival and make a beeline for their booth to get their bulbs.
“We want them to know we are not there due to circumstance, not by choice,” she said. “They have three other caladium growers that are going to come in and sell some plants and bulbs. We still support everyone.”
This year, Happiness Farms have planted along where the buses make their stops.
When asked about next year, the Daum and Darlene Phypers were unsure.
“That depends on God,” Darlene Phypers said.
She said it depends on what He does with the weather. The two are praying and hopeful.
