SEBRING — Officials with the Champion for Children Foundation will meet with the Board of County Commission today to disconnect from the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Foundation Executive Director Carissa Marine and Foundation Board Chair Kevin Roberts sent a memorandum to county administration asking to have the Foundation logo and name taken off the building at 1968 Sebring Parkway and to have the county provide $30,000 annual funding to the Foundation for its own one-stop facility.
It would drastically alter more than 20 years of partnership the Foundation has had with the County Commission, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Children and Families and other local child welfare/safety agencies and organizations.
Marine declined to speak to the Highlands News-Sun on the matter prior to the meeting, offering instead to answer questions after their presentation.
In an email, Marine said the requests were a result of changes in the Foundation’s partnership with the CAC over the last four years.
“Although this is not the direction the Foundation desired,” Marine wrote, “we look forward to continuing to provide much-needed prevention programs and services and remaining a strong community partner with the CAC.”
She also said that, although the Foundation’s direct prevention and support services are no longer being provided through the CAC building, the services will continue to be available, and will be expanded through the Family Resource Center at the Circle Theatre.
In a letter from the Foundation and addressed to the County Commission, Marine and Roberts said that it had been a great honor for the Foundation’s board to build and establish the CAC in 1998 and provide more than $1 million since then in direct services to children and families.
However, the letter states, with the CAC administration and staff’s desire to focus strictly on helping children who have been victims of abuse and/or neglect — and no longer have the Foundation provide direct client assistance at the CAC building — the Foundation board is asking the county to remove the “Champion for Children” name, which the CAC has had since 2010.
Also, the letter states, the original good-faith partnership between the county and the Foundation to build and equip the CAC included $225,000 raised by the Foundation. Therefore, the Foundation is asking the county to help fund its one-stop service facility with $30,000 annually.
The Foundation board discussed and voted on the matter on Friday, the letter states.
“Throughout county changes in leadership, vision, and desired programs structure, the (Foundation) remains dedicated and willing to partner toward the mutual mission of protecting our community’s youth for future generations,” the letter states.
In other business, the County Commission will discuss contracts, surplus property, budget meetings and a name change. Among those action items are:
• A contract to hire Excavation Point Inc. to handle asphalt milling and resurfacing work for the roads currently on the work list, at a cost of $1.44 million.
• A budget transfer of $7,500 from the Reserve for Contingency to Purchasing to cover services by U.S.I.C. Location Services.
• A request to transfer $7,700 from the Parks and Facilities Departments to the Sports Complex.
• Sale of 46 county-owned surplus properties, with potential revenue of $276,323.
• A reminder that the county will host budget information meetings next Monday night in Sebring at the commission chambers; next Tuesday night in Avon Park at South Florida State College; and next Wednesday morning in Lake Placid Town Hall; followed by a budget workshop Thursday morning in Sebring, again at commission chambers.
• A request to rename Lemon Avenue, north of Avon Park, to Nucor Drive.
• Discussion of possible new names for the section of the Sebring Parkway from the 90-degree turn west to U.S. 27 at Schumacher Road, while renaming “Phase 3” as Sebring Parkway, contiguous with the rest of the Parkway south to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
The County Commission meets every first and third Tuesday of the month, at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noticed, at 600 S. commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.