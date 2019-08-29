SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc. has announced the five finalists who will be honored and celebrated at the upcoming 20th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
The annual awards gala is named in memory of Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit judge and lifelong child advocate, who passed away in 2005. Created 20 years ago, the Champion for Children Award recognizes passionate community members who share their hearts and talents to incredibly improve the quality of life for children and positively impact youth in Highlands County.
Kevin Roberts, Champion for Children Foundation founder and chairman of the board, shares that to his knowledge “Highlands County is the only county in the nation to honor distinguished child advocates in such a formal manner, raising our community’s servants to celebrity status.”
This year, the Champion for Children Foundation received 33 nominations from throughout the community for the prestigious award.
The five child advocates being honored and celebrated at the 20th annual Champion for Children Award are: Tim Brinling, Dawn Campbell, Patricia Ellis LeFiles, Elisabeth Prendergast, and Steve VanDam.
Brinling has been advocating on behalf of children in Highlands County for over 19 years. As a passionate child protective investigator, supportive family advancement planner, or caring chairman of the board for the Boys and Girls Club, his tireless leadership and example are always focused on looking after others before himself. He feels his greatest accomplishment on behalf of children is restoring the Boys and Girls Club that daily serves over 300 Highlands County children, providing a safe, educational environment that keeps vulnerable youth from being alone or on the streets. He deeply believes in the mission: “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
Campbell shares being able to open her heart and home to orphans and vulnerable children throughout 30 years as her biggest blessing and accomplishment on behalf of children. In her roles as a former Exceptional Student Education teacher at Lake Placid Elementary School, a church volunteer coordinator for vulnerable children and families, the creator of Bridging Hope Ministries providing parenting support for adoptive and foster families, and mom of three biological and nine adopted special needs children, Campbell has had a monumental impact on multiple Highlands County children and families. She states, “We are not all called to do the same thing, we are all called to do something. Find your something.”
LeFiles believes her greatest lifetime accomplishment on behalf of children is birthing 11 children and seeing them become compassionate, caring human beings. A child advocate for over 22 years serving as a licensed emergency shelter and foster parent, softball coach, counselor at a teen parent center and the domestic violence safehouse, and as a health aide tech at Sebring Middle School, LeFiles has personally affected the lives of nearly 500 babies, children and teens. She shares, “Children are the future of our country, and some of the tragic circumstances in their lives cause so much damage. Some will make it and some will not. But just knowing I tried to understand, listen and help them makes all the effort, training and work most worthwhile.”
Prendergast has spent over 20 years working and volunteering on behalf of children. At Cracker Trail Elementary School she is a second grade teacher where she creates opportunities for student leadership and community involvement through the Mustang Leadership Team and creative school projects and active fundraising events. She facilitates children learning to give back to their community, with one such caring event recently gaining national attention. She describes her greatest accomplishment on behalf of children as seeing her students grow and influence others to want to make the world a better place. Prendergast believes, “The most important part of being a child advocate is teaching children to advocate for themselves and others.”
VanDam has spent 34 years in the high school classroom, on the soccer field, volleyball court, track, and at art events, dedicated to community youth. Through his leadership in National Art Honor Society, Art Club, and creator of “Soup Up the Arts,” Highlands County students have been taught the life reward that can only be found through dedication, hard work, and compassion for the people of our community. VanDam and his students have raised more than $200,000 to share with some of the community’s most vulnerable families. He states his greatest accomplishment on behalf of children is “To see so many students that are quiet, shy and down, be lifted up to believe in themselves and excel in art and other areas, and change the world after leaving the school.”
“Our community is truly blessed to have these five child advocates in our midst, positively impacting and encouraging our youth,” said Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “It is our distinct honor to celebrate and thank them for their compassion and dedication.”
More than 450 community members are expected to be in attendance, by invitation only, to honor the community’s servant-hearted child advocates. The evening includes musical entertainment, a formal dinner, and the award ceremony, culminating with the announcement of the 2019 Champion for Children award recipient.
The 20th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be held at Grace Bible Church in Sebring at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
