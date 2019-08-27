SEBRING — A pedestrian got hit Tuesday morning on a residential road off of Lakewood Road in Sebring.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an incident that left 12-year-old Benjamin Ruiz with minor injuries.
Although the incident happened at the same intersection as one of the school bus stops listed online for Highlands County School District, Transportation Director Willie Hill said it didn’t happen while a bus was loading Tuesday morning.
Any such incidents would have been reported to him immediately, he said.
According to FHP Troop F, the first call came in at 7:18 a.m. for the intersection of Lakewood Road and Iris Avenue in Sebring.
Ruiz, on foot, was hit by a 2010 Ford driven by 26-year-old Morgan Taylor of Sebring.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services transported Ruiz to AdventHealth Sebring, according to both FHP and county officials.
That intersection is on the southern end of a two-mile stretch of Lakewood Road that has stop signs on each end at Golfview Road and Woodbury Avenue, and only one other four-way stop at Dozier Avenue/Azalea Terrace.
The posted speed limit on Lakewood Road is 45 mph at Iris Avenue.
Although this incident did not involve students getting on or off a bus, Hill said he has been getting reports from bus drivers and parents of motorists not obeying school bus red lights, even two weeks after school has started back up.
When drivers see the yellow lights flash on a school bus, he said, they need to slow down, give themselves time to stop and treat the red lights and stop signs on the bus the same as those at intersections.
Any time he gets reports of people who disobey those signals to stop, he forwards them directly to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been right on top of it,” Hill said.
