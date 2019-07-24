SEBRING — With a snip of a pair of giant scissors, the Children’s Museum of the Highlands officially re-opened its doors at 219 N. Ridgewood Drive. Among friends, family, local dignitaries, first responders and even beauty queens, Executive Director Kelly Dressel welcomed everyone home.
The Children’s Museum began in the Ridgewood Drive building in 1995.
The re-opening of the Ridgewood Drive location has been a long time coming. It all started with what staff thought would be a simple repair.
“We closed for the day to replace some sagging ceiling tiles,” Dressel said. “What we found were structural issues.”
According to Dressel, the building was built in the 1920s and there was never any major renovations to it. When staff learned how extensive damages were after two broken trusses were discovered, the building was closed for safety reasons in January 2016.
The museum moved to Lakeshore Mall in July 2017 and was housed there until April 2019. Delays in construction hampered opening the Ridgewood Drive property earlier.
“We had some construction delays; I wanted to open in June,” Dressel said.
On Tuesday, kids of all ages climbed on, in and through the restored, freshened and brand new exhibits. An airplane, Smokey Bear’s tree house, Publix supermarket, a race car and even a new barn are just a small sampling of what kids will have to look forward to.
Dressel said local families and Sebring Mayor John Shoop and his wife, Jan, helped with the exhibits.
Youngsters were delighted to be playing at the hands-on stations. The adults played with their children and were thankful for the air-conditioned facility.
“I love it,” Myles Shult, 8, exclaimed as he climbed on the wing of a blue airplane.
He took several long moments trying to think of his favorite section of the museum. His eyes were rounded and he took everything in. “The fire truck, but I really like the farm and the airplane too,” he said.
The Shults are loyal to the museum and have been patronizing it for five years. They visited the museum when it was originally at Ridgewood Drive, then to the mall and now they are excited to be back playing at the improved Ridgewood Drive location again.
“Everything here is hands-on,” Dressel said. “We strove to build a place for kids to use their imagination and creativity. There are no video monitors here. I am proud of that.”
“It looks really great,” guest Andrea Schaffer said. “It looks even better than I thought. I love the colors. They are bright without being too much.”
“Everything in here is a unique piece,” Dressel said. “It’s not like a retail store where you can just put things out. It all has to be screwed into the concrete floors and made safe.”
In order to fully repair the building, the museum was gutted. The only thing left was the four walls and concrete flooring.
“The museum now has metal beams and it’s not going anywhere,” Dressel said. “We have 5,000 square feet of play. Plus we have a backroom for party rentals; we do a lot of these.”
The museum is a 501©3 non-profit and relied on community support, admission fees, grants and fund raisers to restore and maintain the building, according to Dressel. The Community Redevelopment Agency gave the biggest chunk of the restoration fees with $1,000. Without the CRA, the museum would not be possible, Dressel said.
Dressel was on the board of directors before becoming the museum’s executive director. She accepted the position while the museum was in a transitional period. She explained why she took the position.
“My kids used to love it here,” she said. “The city couldn’t lose it.”
Her sentiments were echoed by Sebring’s mayor.
“We are excited to have them back downtown,” Shoop said. “It means a lot to the city. They have great activities for families.”
Sandy Davis brought her two granddaughters to the museum for the grand re-opening.
“They’re from West Palm Beach but whenever they come to visit, we go to the museum,” she said. “It’s their favorite spot. The mall was a lot smaller; this is nicer. Their favorite is the grocery store exhibit. Everything is so neat and clean.”
The museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; the museum is closed Sunday and Monday. Admission is $7 per person, ages 1 and up, for all day play. Parents must stay with their child.
Yearly memberships are available with unlimited visits. For more information, call 863-451-5385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.