SEBRING — The Children’s Museum of the Highlands is making progress toward opening downtown at its former location on 219 N. Ridgewood Drive. The goal is to be open by June 1, Executive Director Kelly Dressel said.
The museum closed its historic downtown location in January 2016 due to extensive damage to the roof and building, and it opened a secondary location in Lakeshore Mall in July 2017.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency gave the museum a $100,000 grant to assist with the rebuilding of the facility. The money from the CRA, insurance proceeds and fundraising will provide the funds necessary for the rebuild, which is almost $500,000.
The roof is almost finished, Dressel said. The museum will have an exposed steel structure ceiling with a TPO membrane, a lightweight membrane that is electronically sealed.
The air-conditioning ducts are going in, and the electricians will start working on the building today [Friday], she said.
“We are painting the 1920s concrete floors a neutral gray next week,” Dressel said. Painting floors, a popular trend, will make cleanup easier.
“Each exhibit will have its own unique flooring. Some exhibits may have carpet for sound absorption,” she said.
The back of the museum will have one lab room, which will be used for the STEAM team (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), birthday parties and special events. The lab will have a floor drain, making it easy to clean.
“This space will allow us to have creative classes, painting and scientific experiments,” Dressel said.
“There should be no surprises with the building, because it’s an empty shell,” she said. “It’s a brand new building inside the shell — new air-conditioning ductwork, plumbing and electrical. The only thing used from the old building is the air conditioner and the 1920s concrete floor.
“I think the June 1 date is doable,” Dressel said. “I’d like to be open for the summer. School is out. The only hiccup might be inspections. Construction is supposed to be finished by May 15, but we still have to get the CO [certificate of occupancy] to close.”
The Children’s Museum’s last day at the Lakeshore Mall is April 13, Dressel said. The museum plans to be closed for seven weeks before reopening downtown on June 1.
