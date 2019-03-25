SEBRING — The Community Health Improvement Plan 2018-2021 was released by the Florida Department of Health last week. It is a road map of sorts to determine how to best plan for getting and maintaining good health in Highlands County.
The summary, called CHIP for short, was based on information from Highlands County health professionals, interviews and surveys from a cross section of the community which were completed in 2015. The surveys gave residents a platform to share concerns on barriers to health care such as lack of insurance. Residents were able to suggest possible solutions as well as such things as healthy foods that cost less.
CHIP’s planning officials looked at factors such as county growth, gender, median incomes, ethnicity and disparities in order to plan for the future.
Highlands County’s socioeconomic indicators also fell behind the state’s average in six categories.
CHIP uses the term disparity to describe the inability to access health care because of obstacles such as race, religion or gender discrimination or socioeconomic factors. These disparities can have negative effects on an individual or people group if they are not able to obtain health care.
The CHIP summary shows African Americans and Hispanic/Latinos do not have the access to health care as their Caucasian contemporaries. In some categories, the difference is not that much. However, in the congestive heart failure and HIV/AIDS categories, the differences are alarming.
The results of the comparisons are:
• In 2016 adults who said their health was good to excellent was 57.5 percent for African Americans and 76.1 percent for Caucasians.
• In 2016, only 49.4 percent of African Americans went to the dentist that year as opposed to 57.2 percent of Caucasians.
• Births to unwed mothers in the 20-50 year-old range from 2014-2016 was 88.4 percent for African Americans and 59.1 percent for Caucasians.
• From 2014-2016, the number of mothers who initiate breastfeeding was 58.5 percent for African Americans and 79.2 percent for Caucasians.
• Age-adjusted congestive heart disease hospitalization rate from 2014-2016 per 100,000 was 455 for African Americans and 195 for Caucasians.
• Prostate cancer rates from 2012-2014 per 100,000 was 148 for African Americans and 54 for Caucasians.
• HIV/AIDS from 2014-12016 was 38 for African Americans and two for Caucasians.
• Hispanics also had disparities in receiving health care as opposed to the “non-Hispanic” residents of the county. Just over half the Hispanic population has a primary doctor as opposed to 85 percent of non-Hispanics. Hispanics were more likely to have repeat births to young ladies from 15-19 years old.
• Repeat births for 15-19 year old females from 2014-2016 was 24.3 percent as opposed to non-Hispanics at 12.2 percent.
• From 2014-2016 the percentage of babies being born to moms without a high school diploma was was 33 percent for Hispanics and 17.3 for non-Hispanics.
CHIP has identified several issues that effect the health of the county. The Florida Department of Health has laid out plans to deal with some of the issues. The acronym SWORT has been coined to stand for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threat, as a means to keeping Highlands healthy. FDOH will work with the local health department, health professionals and other agencies to carry out the plans.
To give input or read the entire report, visit highlands.floridahealth.gov.
