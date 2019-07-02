SEBRING — Christina Marie Wells, co-defendant in a fraud case with roofer Robert Wells, has taken a plea deal in exchange for her testimony.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada withheld adjudication on charges of grand theft of more than $20,000 and obtaining property with a worthless check, provided she meets all the conditions placed on her by the plea agreement, including restitution and testimony.
Estrada withheld adjudication, putting her on 10 years probation for count 1 and 5 years probation for count 2, contingent on her completing 100 community service hours, paying back $36,747 taken from Sunniland Corporation by way of a worthless check and testifying truthfully at all hearings, depositions and trials involving co-defendant Robert Wells.
Christina Wells is the 27-year-old daughter of Robert James “Jimmy” Wells of Wells Roofing Company in Lake Placid, and vice president of the company.
According to arrest reports, Christina Wells sent a check for $34,997, dated March 23, 2018, to Sunniland Corporation in Sebring, and it bounced.
The check, signed by Christina Wells and drawn off the company, was returned for insufficient funds on April 3, 2018, reports said.
Records from Sunniland Corporation included a certified letter dated May 25, 2018, addressed to Robert and Christina Wells.
The letter stated that the check was not honored and gave Wells Roofing 30 days to supply payment in cash, including a 5% fee, for a total of $36,747.
The certified letter was sent to P.O. Box 2624 in Lake Placid, the address on the dishonored check, but was returned to the original sender on June 19, 2018, as unclaimed and unable to be forwarded.
Florida Statute 832.07 states it is a violation of the law when a check payment has been refused for lack of funds and no effort has been made 15 days after a written notice to make that payment.
That law also states that notices sent by registered mail to the address printed on a check are considered to have been received, whether successfully delivered or not.
Cases against her father, for which she will be required to testify, involve a total of $340,000 allegedly taken from customers without providing proper services.
Robert Wells faces 34 felony cases for allegedly taking deposits over half of the cost of roofing jobs and not completing or starting the work.
Victims have also filed civil suits against Robert Wells.
Child porn case
In another case, Nathan Ray Cowles had an arraignment on charges that the 37-year-old kept child pornography on his computer, molested an 8-year-old boy, filmed the molestation and secretly filmed one or more children undressing in his home.
He faces more than 60 charges and is in jail in lieu of $1.1 million bond.
His case has been continued to the 8:30 a.m. July 24 docket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.