Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 6, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Facing an Angry Crowd.” For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 6, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Evidence of Godly Love” from 1 John 4:17-21. Gene Correll will be featured in a special song. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Sons and Heirs” from Galatians 3:26-4:7. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Covenant With Abraham” from Genesis 15. The choir’s introit will be “The Steadfast Love of the Lord” and the anthem is “In You, We Are One.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 6, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. Fall schedule has resumed. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 6, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “The Terrible Time” from Matthew 24:21. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 6, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Destroying the Depraved” from Genesis 19:1-29. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by Mary VanHooreweghe, Flossie Moore and George Kelly. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “The Lord’s Supper” from 1 Corinthians 11:23-26. Trunk or Treat is being held in the church parking lot from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants are encouraged to decorate their trunk with kid friendly items and to hand out factory wrapped candy. If participating be at the church at 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treaters are welcome to come and enjoy the event. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 6, Pastor Tammy Egan’s sermon title will be “Forgiveness-The Key to Deliverance!” from Matthew 6:14-15. Bible study will be, “Without Excuse.” The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 6, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “One Bread, One Cup,” from 1 Corinthians 10:17. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — The Blessing of the Animals by Rev. Scott Walker will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Come and bring your pets. The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 6, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “One Bread, One Body” from 1 Corinthians 10:16-17. Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.