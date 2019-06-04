SEBRING — The demolition of Sunridge Baptist Church has started with plans to relocate in a new building to be constructed a little farther north on U.S. 27 from its current location at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard.
A Wawa convenience store will be built at the corner the church is vacating.
The church’s current sanctuary is a building that started as a corner store called Gladys’ Grocery.
It was expanded about two to three times, Pastor Timothy Finch stated in an August 2018 Highlands News-Sun report.
The building is not in bad shape, but it would take more than just doing the repairs needed due to Hurricane Irma, he said.
The church was officially established in 1979.
Finch could not be reached for comment on Monday.
The church’s website has a page for updates on the new building, but it has not been updated recently. The website states, “We officially closed on the property on Aug. 29, 2018.”
