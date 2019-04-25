SEBRING — Nine citizens spoke of their opposition to gun shows being held close to Sebring High School at Tuesday’s meeting of The School Board of Highlands County.
Some held signs with one stating “School Kids, Not Guns” with a thumbs down next to a picture of an assault rifle.
They identified themselves as being part of the Indivisible movement, which at the national level purports to “realize progressive policies, protect democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda.”
But, the local group was not about politics at the School Board meeting. It’s sole focus was asking the School Board to sign a resolution in opposition to gun shows being held at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, which is across the street from Sebring High School.
James Reid, who was the first to speak, handed out a recent study on school firearm violence prevention by two Ball State University professors.
He pointed out a statement from the study under “Primary Prevention” that stated, “The ideal method for eliminating school firearm violence by youths is to prevent them from ever gaining access to firearms. Unfortunately, studies have found an alarming rate of firearms accessible to youths.”
“What they are saying in essence is blanketing a community with guns is about the worst thing that you can do if you wish to keep your children safe,” Reid said. “This is why we are here tonight, my group, the Indivisible, is to talk about the fact that the [Sebring] Firemen’s Association is bringing groups from all over to sell weapons of death.”
The sales are taking place 20 feet from Sebring High School, meanwhile the School Board is earnestly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to keep weapons out of schools, he said.
Patrica Myers said they can’t control having the gun shows across from the high school, but they can control the messages sent by the community and perceptions that are created.
“As a community we need to ensure that our children are protected from violence in schools, yet what message are we sending when we hold gun shows across from the high school in light of the unprecedented gun violence we have all seen in our schools in the state and in the nation,” she said.
Karin Emery said she is also upset about the location of the gun shows.
She does not support full gun control or the taking away of guns as this is a very “pro gun area,” but she believes in supporting background checks and checking the mental history of those seeking to purchase guns.
Emery told the School Board it has an opportunity to make a statement that guns are not to be sold near schools.
After Emery spoke, School Board Chairman Bill Brantley said that was the last of the petitions (to speak at the meeting) and then he asked if there were any comments from the board.
There were no comments at that point, but during her remarks, Superintendent Brenda Longshore thanked the citizens for attending the meeting and sharing their views. At the end of the meeting some of the School Board members also acknowledged the citizens who addressed the board.
Efforts have been unsuccessful to address the issue with the Highlands County Fair Association, according to members of Indivisible.
