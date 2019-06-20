SEBRING — City Council met Tuesday evening to talk city business. After the meeting invocation, Mayor John Shoop spoke about a former colleague who died two days before.
“Tonight I’ll announce we’ve lost a fellow council member, Thelma Pyle,” said Shoop. “She’s been in Sebring for over 60 years.
“She served her city well,” he said.
After a brief request that the audience add any pending issues to the agenda, the council gave a brief nod to the Sebring High School girls’ softball team who recently won the Class 6A State Championship. The council then moved onto to its liaison reports, consent agenda, and discussed old and new business.
A resolution involving proposed alterations to the Jack Stroup Civic Center parking lot as discussed. Public Works Director Kenneth Fields addressed the issue with the council.
“Right now as it stands, the area juts out,” Fields said. “It makes it difficult for two-way traffic.
“I think everyone here has been there and seen that,” he said.
Fields went on to outline financial estimates for the proposed project. He said, although he thinks costs will not run over threshold, he anticipates some more work needs to be done before the plan can get started.
“I haven’t gotten an estimate on it yet,” Fields said. “I’m working on it. I don’t expect it to be a huge cost.”
The council asked Fields if the city was proposing to work the plan “in house.” Fields said city staff will probably try to get quotes under the proposed financial threshold. He said if they can’t, then he’ll work the plan another way.
“If it’s over the threshold we’ll have to put it out to bid,” he said. “We may even end up using our own existing contracts for infrastructure services.”
The council asked Fields more about “ballpark” figures for the estimated alterations. He estimated the cost will most likely be under $20,000, but he could potentially work some aspects of the project in house for such items as removal, compacting, and refurbishment.
“I’m thinking 12-15, maybe,” he said.
The council unanimously approved Field’s plan for the civic center parking lot alterations. They moved onto to discuss a plan for new civic center signage dedicated to the former Sebring city clerk, Jack Stroup, who died in 2009. Among a multitude of achievements, the former Sebring resident is accredited with serving on a committee that helped develop a standardized governmental accounting system for the state of Florida.
The council approved the new signage.
Funeral services for Thelma Pyle will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 NW Lakeview Drive. Viewing for friends and family is at 10 a.m.
