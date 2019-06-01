SEBRING — The City of Sebring listened to concerned boaters about the safety of their crafts at the Veterans Beach boat ramp. City officials found merit to those concerns and decided to fix the problem.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said some complaints had come in to him about the launch facility for boats. The complaints were in regards to not having enough protection for watercrafts when a boater launches or exits the boat dock. The boaters said there was insufficient protection between the boat and the dock itself. One boater even told Noethlich his vessel received damage to the side when he was pulling in to the pier and mooring the boat to the dock.
Burke Marine Construction from Lake Placid was chosen for the job.
“They put three sections of marine-grade lumber on each of the jetties,” Noethlich said. “Then they added rub railing along each section.”
The rub rail acts as a sort of cushion to prevent damage to watercraft when they bump or rub against the pier.
Noethlich said he is sure the boaters in the area will be pleased with the extra protection for their boats.
“We have some people who will not use Veterans Beach because of the boat launch facility,” he said. “I think people will be pleased to hear we have made improvements.”
The total price tag for the project was about $3,800. Noethlich said the money came out of the general maintenance and repair fund for Veterans Beach park.
Fixing the boat launch area was just a small project in a much larger overhaul to the park. Hurricane Irma destroyed the sea wall at the beach and water washed out portions of the parking lot. A section is still roped off because of fear it may collapse, city officials say. The rip-rap that anchored the sea wall and was a base for the parking lot was washed out due to Irma.
Noethlich said a new seawall will be installed and is likely to be extended out and meet up at the boat dock. The newly designed seawall would let people walk out and enjoy the lake vistas.
The driveway is being engineered in such a way as to create efficient traffic flow.
“That’s a very busy park, especially on the weekends,” he said. “We get a lot of traffic there and we need parking for boat trailers.”
The driveway and seawall projects are almost ready to go out for bid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.