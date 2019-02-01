AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved a draft of an agreement with the Boy & Girls Club of Avon Park and the Avon Park Youth Football on Jan. 14. The two new agreements give both the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club and the Avon Park Youth Football use of the common areas at the Martin Luther King Complex.
Very minor changes have been made to the agreements with both organizations, City Manager David Flowers said. The final vote on the agreement will be at the Feb. 11 City Council meeting. The first draft was approved by the council on Jan. 14.
The Highlands News-Sun had previously reported the Avon Park Youth Football had been booted out of the MLK Complex in May 2017. Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Avon Park Youth Football was removed from using the football field by the city pending review of their contract. As of May there hasn’t been a football program in the City of Avon Park with more than 100 kids going to other communities.
Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the agreements get more and more complex as more entities want to use the complex, and especially if the public is going to use it.
Eltoro Lewis of Avon Park Youth Football said his group has no issue with anyone using the field. The common area is the football field and the concession stand.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland, who supports bringing the youth football group back to Avon Park, said it was removed from the complex in May of 2018 because of “issues,” but they were paying their own way.
When the Highlands News-Sun asked Avon Park City Manager David Flowers why it took so long to get a contract worked out between the city and the football league, he said, “That was before my time [as city manager].”
However, Flowers did say he felt the council supports both organization and did not anticipate future problems with leases for the organizations.
Before making any decisions, the City Council wanted to hear from the two organizations that use the complex.
The Highlands Boys & Girls Club serves 264 kids throughout Highlands County with 160 of those being served in Avon Park, Bill Sadlo, from the Boys & Girls Club, said. There is no cost to parents for the club’s services to the kids.
According to the draft for the lease, “Avon Park Youth Football and BGC will have the right of primary use of the Common Areas, and the City expects the two organizations will work out scheduling for use by them of the common areas, developing a calendar accessibly by the City for link to its website, also providing for ‘open’ days when the football field and bleachers and the soccer field will be available for use by others with permission from the City.”
For the Boys & Girls Club, Avon Park agreed to pay all reasonable costs of electric, water, sewer, garbage, telephone, fax and WiFi, the draft states. In addition, the city will also pay for mowing, common area landscaping and repaving of the parking lot.
For the Avon Park Youth Football League, the city agreed in the draft to provide general maintenance of the recreational building and the bleachers and to pressure wash the bleachers at least annually, the contract states. In addition, the city will provide field striping paint for the organization to use and provide an ice maker for the concession stand.
Both organizations will now be allowed to use the MLK Memorial Field for $5 each per year, and the city will cover a portion of each organization’s costs.
The lease is open ended with either party providing a 60-day notice of termination, Flowers said.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Marc Valero contributed to this story.
