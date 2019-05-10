Woman's Club of Sebring

The Woman’s Club offered to sell its building at 4260 Lakeview Drive in Sebring to the City of Sebring for $175,000 in January, after City Administrator Scott Noethlich brought the matter to the city council in November 2018. The council did not agree to purchase the building in January, but agreed to do so at last Tuesday’s meeting, for $165,000.

SEBRING — By a vote of 4-1, the Sebring City Council voted in favor of buying the Woman’s Club building for $165,000.

The contract will go to the council for formal approval at the May 21 meeting.

The decision was not without controversy. Councilman Charlie Lowrance, the lone dissenting vote, argued against paying for something, he said, the city had already donated to the Woman’s Club 40 years ago.

What Lowrance referred to is the land where the building sits.

In a letter to the editor, published in the Highlands News-Sun the Saturday before Tuesday’s meeting, Lowrance said the city donated the land, or sold it for $1.

Since then, the Woman’s Club added a building and during that time, he argued, the Woman’s Club as a non-profit organization had not had to pay property taxes.

He also argued that the building was “not in great shape,” needing work done on cabinets, possibility the air conditioner and other items to bring it up to fire codes.

Lowrance said that would cost the city more money.

He also argued that a city official had commented that the building was less important to the city than the land.

A similar motion was introduced at a City Council meeting several months ago, Lowrance said, and died for lack of a second.

He said he would have preferred the Woman’s Club donate the building to the city.

That was the original statement made by City Administrator Scott Noethlich to the council in November 2018, that the Woman’s Club was interested in “gifting” the building to the city.

At that time, Mayor John Shoop, Councilman Tom Dettman and other members of the council expressed interest in the building, given the proximity of it and its parking area to Veteran’s Beach, which sits across Lakeview Drive from the Woman’s Club property.

The matter went to the council in mid-January, to buy the building for $175,000. It died then for lack of a second.

