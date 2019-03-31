SEBRING — At a recent squadron meeting, several members were honored with distinguished promotions thereby continuing CAP’s Core Values of Integrity, Volunteerism, Excellence and Respect.
Since Civil Air Patrol’s formation during the earliest days of World War II, this vigilant organization of citizen Airmen has been committed to service to America. Founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service, CAP has evolved into a premier public service organization that still carries out emergency service missions when needed — in the air and on the ground.
As a Total Force partner and Auxiliary of the US Air Force, Civil Air Patrol is there to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe. Its 60,000 volunteer members selflessly devote their time, energy and expertise toward the well-being of their communities, while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace/STEM education and helping shape future leaders through CAP’S cadet program.
Information about joining or donating to the Civil Air Patrol can be obtained by contacting Lieutenant Bower at rbower@flwg.us or phone 863-214-8152.
